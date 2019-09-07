COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The hopes for a shocking upset that Luke Fickell and Cincinnati carried with them up Interstate 71 didn’t take long to dissipate into the late summer air at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
The long afternoon started when quarterback Justin Fields dashed up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run on Ohio State’s second drive of the day. And it got worse for the Bearcats from there.
Fields, the Georgia transfer in his first year starting for the Buckeyes, was prolific the rest of the day with help from tailback J.K. Dobbins and an angry Ohio State defense in the 42-0 rout of Cincinnati, which last beat the Buckeyes in football 122 years ago.
“We got our absolute butts whipped,” said Fickell, the third-year Bearcats coach who played and coached for years at Ohio State.
Fields ran for a second score and passed for two as No. 5 Ohio State (2-0) dismantled Cincinnati in Fickell’s return to Ohio Stadium.
“They just ruined any sentimental thought you had,” he said. “I’m disappointed we couldn’t give them a real game.”
The Bearcats (1-1) came in with confidence after an opening week home win over UCLA but couldn’t get it together. By halftime it was 28-0.
The Ohio State defense held down Cincinnati and shut the door with a blocked field goal, an interception and, late in the game, a fumble for a touchback on the only occasions the Bearcats threatened. The Buckeyes sacked quarterback Desmond Ritter five times.
“I think today was another step in the journey, the right step — where we want to be,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
NO. 7 MICHIGAN 24, ARMY 21 (2 OT)ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and No. 7 Michigan forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost to the Black Knights (1-1) at the end of regulation if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that sailed just short and to the right.
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than a half-century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
Army had won 10 straight since, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.
In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.
Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Josh Uche recovered the fumble to seal the win.
MARYLAND 62,
NO. 21 SYRACUSE 20COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Using a fast-paced offense that’s racking up huge chunks of yardage and scoring at an astounding clip, Maryland isn’t content merely to blow out the opposition.
The objective Saturday was to pound No. 21 Syracuse into submission.
“Our goal was to try to make them quit, and I think we did a good job at that,” quarterback Josh Jackson said after the Terrapins rolled to a surprisingly lopsided victory.
Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to anchor another prolific offensive performance by Maryland, which scored 42 first-half points and finished with a whopping 650 yards in offense.
After beating Howard 79-0 in their first game under coach Michael Locksley, the Terrapins (2-0) came up with an impressive encore against a highly regarded foe.
The 63 points were the most ever by Maryland against a ranked opponent. Although Locksley eased up after a 64-yard touchdown run by Javon Leake early in the third quarter, the Terrapins finished with 29 first downs and 354 yards rushing.
PURDUE 42,
VANDERBILT 24WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue senior quarterback Elijah Sindelar and speedy sophomore Rondale Moore are developing into a powerful duo.
Sindelar passed for 509 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another TD in the Boilermakers’ 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Purdue caught 13 passes for 220 yards, both career highs.
Moore took his career day in stride.
“I’m just going out there and doing my job,” he said. “Whether that’s getting someone else open or me being the first read on the play.”
Tight end Brycen Hopkins, from Nashville, caught two touchdown passes.
“That’s probably the best game I’ve seen Elijah throw the rock,” Hopkins said. “He was zipping it in there when he needed to, he was putting air under it when he needed to. He knows what he’s doing and I put my trust in him.”
The Boilermakers (1-1) scored quickly after taking the second-half kickoff to take a 21-10 edge. Jared Sparks hauled in a wide-open 50-yard TD pass from Sindelar as one Vanderbilt defender fell down on the coverage. It was junior Sparks’ first TD and the longest catch of his career.
Sindelar’s 20-yard TD pass to, pushed the lead to 28-10. The play was set up after a 15-yard penalty for helmet targeting by Vanderbilt cornerback Randall Haynie, who was disqualified.
Vanderbilt (0-2) closed the deficit to 28-16 on Riley Neal’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Cam Johnson early in the fourth quarter. Moore’s 34-yard TD grab gave Purdue a 35-16 lead.
Vandy’s final score came on Neal’s 75-yard TD pass to Chris Pierce and a two-point conversion, closing the deficit to 35-24. Purdue added a final TD on Sindelar’s 1-yard TD run.
