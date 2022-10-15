College football: Illinois stops Gophers for another Big Ten win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, the University of Minnesota football team was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its fifth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday.

The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West.

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the Gophers’ 180 total yards. It was the fewest yards against Illinois by a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since at least 2000.

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan, held to just 21 yards on 4-for-12 passing, left early in the fourth quarter after taking a hit to the head. Athan Kaliakmanis entered for the Gophers (4-2, 1-2) and was intercepted twice.

Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito, back from an ankle injury that forced him out of last week’s game at Iowa in the first half, ran for a 5-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Illini up 20-14. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Brown went over 1,000 yards rushing for a second straight year with his eighth straight 100-yard game. He now has 13 100-yard games, second most at Illinois behind Robert Holcombe’s 16 from 1994-97.

Brown got wide open on a wheel route for his 40-yard touchdown to finish Illinois’ nine-play, 75-yard drive to open the game. Fabrizio Pinton tacked on a 31-yard field goal to give the Illini a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Pinton connected from 23 yards in the third and from 30 yards in the fourth to extend Illinois’ lead.

Ibrahim was about all Minnesota had going offensively. The Gophers were just 2 of 7 on third downs and finished with their fewest yards since gaining 133 against Wisconsin in 2017.

No opponent had scored a touchdown at Memorial Stadium this season before Morgan’s 9-yard run in the middle of the second quarter. The play capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive the Gophers were unable to replicate the rest of the game.

Quentin Redding’s 92-yard return of the second-half kickoff set up Ibrahim’s 4-yard touchdown, which gave the Gophers a brief 14-13 lead.

No. 5 Michigan 41,

No. 10 Penn State 17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as the Wolverines topped the Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines finished with 418 yards rushing against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing a game to rank among college football’s leaders. Michigan was dominant for much of the first half but led by just two points because it settled for field goals after stalling at the 5 twice and at the 11 once.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 17 of 24 for 145 yards with an interception that was deflected by an end, caromed off a defensive tackle and returned 47 yards by linebacker Curtis Jacobs to give Penn State a 14-13 lead with 4:27 left in the first half. McCarthy had a career-high 57 yards rushing.

No. 9 Ole Miss 48, Auburn 34

OXFORD, Miss. — Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as No. 9 Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in a win over the Tigers.

The Rebels had three 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since 1976, and are 7-0 for just the second time since 1962 and first time since 2014. Ole Miss raced to a 21-0 lead and never trailed, although Auburn pulled as close as 28-24 in the third quarter. Tank Bigsby led Auburn with 179 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 50 yards.

Oklahoma 52,

No. 19 Kansas 42

NORMAN, Okla. — Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards and the Sooners knocked off the Jayhawks.to stop a losing skid at three games.

Eric Gray ran for 176 yards, Marvin Mims had a career-high nine catches for 106 yards and Brayden Willis had five catches for a career-best 102 yards for the Sooners. It was Oklahoma’s 18th straight win over Kansas.

The Sooners haven’t lost to the Jayhawks since 1997. Jason Bean passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas. Lawrence Arnold had 113 yards and two touchdowns receiving and Mason Fairchild had 106 yards and two touchdowns receiving for the Jayhawks.

Gabriel completed 21 of 29 passes for 304 yards in the first half to help the Sooners take a 35-21 lead. The Sooners’ 487 yards in the first half were the second-most gained in a half in school history, trailing the 507 gained in the first half against Missouri in 1986.

“They came out clicking on all cylinders,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “They played very well, very aggressive. I think we were on our heels most of the day. It was like they were playing downhill.”

Gray had 124 yards rushing in the first half, eclipsing his previous high as a Sooner before the break. The Sooners kept the Jayhawks at bay in the second half, controlling the ball for more than 17 minutes.

No. 22 Texas 24, Iowa State 21

AUSTIN, Texas — Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with less than five minutes remaining for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns trailed 21-17 when Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy to put Texas up for good. The Cyclones drove to the Texas 28 before linebacker Jaylan Ford recovered a fumble by quarterback Hunter Dekkers with 2:28 to play. Moments earlier, it looked like Iowa State might go back in front but receiver Xavier Hutchinson dropped a pass inside the Texas 10.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards, his fifth straight game exceeding 100 for Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12). The Longhorns snapped snapped a three-game losing streak against the Iowa State. The Cyclones (3-4, 0-4) have lost four straight.