College football: Inquiry finds racial bias, bullying in Iowa football program

It was so widely known they faced extra burdens that several players and staff recited a common saying to investigators: “If you make it through the Iowa football program as a Black player, then you can do anything.”

Ferentz eliminated rules on jewelry and hats and instructed his staff not to comment on hair styles or tattoos last year after an athletic department review raised racial bias concerns. After meeting with players last month, Ferentz dropped other rules on personal appearance and his long-standing ban on their use of Twitter.

Black players cited instances where they faced harsher discipline than white players for similar infractions and other double standards. While they were told not to kneel during the national anthem, white players donned “Make America Great Again” hats and presented Donald Trump with a jersey during a 2016 campaign event, the report noted.

The report did not determine whether Black players faced random drug testing at a higher rate than white players, an allegation that players made but Ferentz denied. The university is making changes to give players more privacy during testing.

The investigation found that the program’s intense monitoring of players’ body weight and sleep patterns also added to their anxiety.

Players who did not meet their target weights were constantly pressured to gain or lose pounds and those who didn’t get enough sleep at night — as measured by a sleep band they wore — could be “called out” during team meetings. Ferentz told investigators he has taken steps to relax those rules as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.