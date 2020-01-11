College football: LSU will have bigger crowd at championship game

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Clemson players believe playing road games earlier this year, as well as essentially a road game in the Fiesta Bowl, should help them come Monday night.

“We have to be clean with our communication and execution so that everyone’s on the same page and we’re not sending mixed messages and have some people thinking it’s one thing and it’s really another,” left tackle Jackson Carman said. “We need to do a really good job of communicating.”

While Clemson was able to rally for a win against Ohio State, receiver Amari Rodgers feels that it is critical the Tigers get off to a strong start against LSU to take the crowd out of the game.

LSU has the most explosive offense in the country, leading the nation in total offense (564.1) and scoring offense (48.9). Rallying against QB Joe Burrow and company will likely be more difficult than it was against Ohio State.

“Just go out and make plays early. That’s really what we need to do,” Rodgers said. “Just go in there and play with composure. It’s just like any away game, just a bigger opponent on a bigger stage. So at the end of the day we’re mature enough as an offense to know what we have to do to take care of business.”