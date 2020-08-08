College football: Mid-American Conference cancels season due to virus

Meanwhile, the Big Ten is tapping the brakes on football's preseason, telling its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin. The conference announced Saturday all teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working out in just helmets. The Big Ten regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 5.

“We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all,” the conference said in a statement. “As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

And more players announced they were opting out of the season, notably Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman. The junior is a potential early round NFL draft pick who had 10.5 sacks last season. He said he is declaring for the draft.

Steinbrecher said the conference will make every effort to provide opportunities in the spring for fall sports teams and the decision only effects fall sports, not basketball or others that begin in the second semester such as baseball, softball and lacrosse.