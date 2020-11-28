College football: No. 6 Florida takes care of Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Kyle-to-Kyle connection returned in a big way after a two-week hiatus and put the sixth-ranked Gators on the verge of the Southeastern Conference championship football game.
Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 Saturday in the Swamp.
It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a vicious hit against Georgia. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target.
Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995) is ahead of him. Rex Grossman also threw 34 in 2001.
Trask did break one of Wuerffel’s records Saturday. He became the first player in school history with at least three TD passes in eight consecutive games, topping Wuerffel’s mark of seven set in 1996.
Trask is on pace to pass Wuerffel for TDs, too, and it could happen in his final two regular-season games. More importantly for Trask and the Gators (7-1), though, is they can clinch the East Division with a victory at Tennessee next week.
The Gators will want to avoid another lackluster start in that one. The Wildcats (3-6) kept Florida’s high-scoring offense in check for the first half, thanks partly to a fumble and a dropped third-down pass.
Kadarius Toney turned the game by taking advantage of a huge mistake by All-American punter Max Duffy. Kicking from their own 10-yard line, the Wildcats called for a kick left, but Duffy shanked it right.
Kentucky’s coverage unit surrounded Marco Wilson on the left while Toney caught the ball on the right with no one near him and went untouched for a 50-yard score that put the Gators up 14-10 with 42 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats added to their self-inflicted woes with three straight penalties to start the third quarter, giving Florida 39 yards and setting up Trask’s second TD pass to Pitts.
No. 12 Indiana 27, Maryland 11 BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Stevie Scott III ran for three touchdowns and No. 12 Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety in a win over Maryland.
Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1), who have won four straight at home.
The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed his first throw of the day — a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle also led the Hoosiers to two fourth-quarter scores after replacing injured starter Michael Penix Jr.
Maryland (2-2) moved the ball well in the first half but struggled in the red zone after a 21-day break stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the cancellation of two games. Taulia Tagovailoa missed two open receivers for potential scores in the first half and was picked off twice in the red zone. Also, Joseph Petrino missed a 29-yard field goal wide left on the first possession of the game.
Penix struggled before heading to the locker room in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be a right leg injury while he was getting tackled. He was 6 of 19 for 84 yards. Tuttle completed all five of his passes for 31 yards.
Scott carried 24 times for 80 yards and Baldwin took advantage of his first significant action this season as Indiana rushed for a season-high 234 yards. Baldwin carried the ball 16 times after logging one carry in the Hoosiers’ previous five games.
Tagovailoa was 17 of 36 with 241 yards and one touchdown in the waning minutes. Dontay Demus Jr. had six receptions for 114 yards and the score.
Indiana secured a winning record in Big Ten play for the second straight season, something that hadn’t happened since 1987-88.
No. 21 Oklahoma State 50, Texas Tech 44STILLWATER, Okla. — Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 21 Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma to beat Texas Tech.
Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards.
Hubbard was out with a right ankle injury. The redshirt junior was introduced with the seniors on Senior Day. He walked onto the field during a pregame ceremony wearing his jersey without pads and a medical boot on the injured leg. Brown also has been fighting through injuries.
Spencer Sanders passed for 222 yards and ran for 78, and Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12), which remained in the running for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6) gained 639 yards, but Oklahoma State made up for it with a safety, an onside kick return for a touchdown, and an interception return for a score.
Texas Tech took a 24-21 lead in the third quarter on a 48-yard pass from Bowman to Ezukanma. The Red Raiders went for an onside kick, but the ball bounced right to Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor, and he ran it back for a touchdown to put the Cowboys ahead again.
Later in the quarter, Oklahoma State’s Tre Sterling had a 61-yard interception return to put the Cowboys up 34-24. After Tech’s Xavier White bounced off a would-be tackler and went 70 yards for a touchdown, Oklahoma State came right back when Wallace hauled in a 27-yard TD pass for a 41-31 lead.
In all, five touchdowns were scored during a 5:53 stretch in the third quarter.
Bowman threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Loic Fouonji with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut Oklahoma State’s lead to 50-44, but the Red Raiders’ onside kick went out of bounds and the Cowboys ran out the clock.
