BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and scored twice Saturday while Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes to lead No. 6 Ohio State to a 51-10 rout at Indiana.
The Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have won each of their first three games by at least 24 points and extended their winning streak in the series to 24, dating to a tie in 1990. Ohio State hasn’t lost to Indiana since 1988.
And with Peyton Ramsey starting at quarterback in place of the injured Michael Penix Jr., the Hoosiers (2-1, 0-1) never had a chance.
It might not have mattered with Dobbins and Fields gashing Indiana’s defense.
“I think that’s definitely going to make us more dangerous in the future when we play more Big Ten games,” Fields said. “Just having the running game there just to pick me up and carry the team, that was great to see.”
Fields opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run, and then hooked up with Chris Olave for a 37-yard TD pass early in the second quarter to make it 14-3. On the ensuing Indiana series, Olave blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety, and Dobbins’ slicing 56-yard run set up a 9-yard TD pass from Fields to K.J. Hill Jr. for a 23-3 lead.
Dobbins reached the end zone by breaking a handful of tackles on a 26-yard run to make it 30-3.
Indiana finally answered when Ramsey threw to Donovan Hale, who turned and found Peyton Hendershot wide open for a 49-yard TD pass. It was the first touchdown allowed in the first half this season by Ohio State.
The Buckeyes didn’t stop there.
Dobbins, who ran for 175 yards in the first half, caught a 4-yard TD pass from Fields early in the third quarter. Master Teague added a 40-yard TD run with 4:58 left in the quarter to make it 44-10.
“Rough day for the Hoosiers. Very disappointed with how we performed,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “But I stand before you, take responsibility for how our team takes the field and plays each and every week and it wasn’t good enough.”
Fields was 14-of-24 for 193 yards. Teague had 10 carries for 106 yards.
Ramsey was 20 of 34 for 166 yards, one interception and was sacked four times — the first sacks allowed by the Hoosiers this season.
It was the most lopsided margin in the series since the Buckeyes’ 44-3 victory in 2006.
No. 13 Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi joked before the 100th meeting between the Panthers and Penn State that the next time the rivals face off, he’ll either be retired or “in a coffin.”
That’s a long time to live with some curious decision-making that helped the Nittany Lions escape with a win.
Pitt opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal at the Penn State 1 trailing by a touchdown with less than 4 minutes to go. Alex Kessman’s 19-yard attempt clanked off the upright and the Nittany Lion defense later turned away Pitt’s last-ditch possession to win their third straight in the series since it was renewed in 2016.
Journey Brown ran for 109 yards and a touchdown for Penn State (3-0) and Noah Cain’s 13-yard third-quarter sprint to the end zone gave Penn State the lead for good. Sean Clifford completed 14 of 30 passes for 222 yards while spending most of the afternoon under heavy duress.
Pitt’s Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 372 yards, but Penn State held firm when it mattered. The Panthers had first-and-goal at the Penn State 1 midway through the fourth quarter. Two passes and a run went nowhere, and Narduzzi opted to kick, despite trailing by seven.
Kessman’s miss allowed the Nittany Lions to bleed the clock a bit. Pitt drove from its 16 to the Penn State 26 in the final seconds, but Pickett’s 51st and final pass attempt smacked off a sea of hands in the end zone and fell incomplete to let Penn State improve to 53-43-4 in the series.
A rivalry that dates back to 1893 is going on indefinite hiatus. The uncertain future provided a sense of finality, one Narduzzi didn’t run from. He stressed to his players the outcome will give the winner bragging rights for years and possibly forever.
While Pitt fought gamely — overcoming a slow start following a 30-minute weather delay to take a 10-7 lead — the Panthers allowed Penn State to get into a rhythm late in the first half. Jordan Stout’s school-record 57-yard field goal tied it at 10 going into the break.
Temple 20,
No. 21 Maryland 17PHILADELPHIA — Kenny Yeboah put Temple ahead on a one-handed touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, and the Owls used two clutch stops at the goal line to beat the Terrapins.
The Owls (2-0) defeated an unbeaten Maryland team for the second straight season and got coach Rod Carey off to a nice start in his first season on Temple’s sideline.
Yeboah used his outstretched right hand to snag Anthony Russo’s pass with 7:27 left in the game to put Temple ahead 20-15, but Maryland wasn’t going down easy — and Temple’s D pushed back.
Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley — the game program cover boy — stuffed Anthony McFarland on fourth-and-goal with 3:27 left to seemingly seal the win. But Temple got the ball back and Adam Barry shanked a punt from the end zone to give Maryland first-and-goal at the 10.
Again, the Owls held the Terrapins, and a fourth-down pass was incomplete with 2:14 to go to complete the upset. Anthony Russo’s intentional safety finished off the scoring.
The Terps had been favored by seven points.
Russo threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns for the Owls. McFarland ran for 132 yards and Josh Jackson threw for 183 yards and was sacked four times for the Terps.
The Terps (2-1), who had opened with two straight blowout wins, made a series of plays in the third quarter to shake out of a road malaise.
McFarland, who had four touchdowns rushing in his first two games, gave Maryland a 9-7 lead when he scored on a 4-yard run early in the third. That got a rise out of thousands of Maryland fans who had made the 130-mile trek north to watch the Terps try and stay unbeaten.
Then, Jackson hit Tyler Mabry with a 17-yard pass to put Maryland ahead 15-13 — the 2-point conversion was missed.
Temple had its supporters, too, at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, and the announced crowd of 30,610 wasn’t far off the actual mark. It was the biggest home game of the season and the parking lots were stuffed with tailgating fans hungry for a win.
Russo hit Jadan Blue in stride for a 79-yard touchdown in the third quarter for a 13-9 lead, and that gave those Temple fans hope another upset was on the horizon.
Eastern Michigan 34, Illinois 31CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Chad Ryland booted a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give Eastern Michigan a win over the Illini.
It was the Eagles’ third win over a Big Ten team, following victories against Rutgers in 2017 and Purdue in 2018.
Mike Glass was 23 of 36 for 316 yards and three touchdowns to lead EMU (2-1). Jarius Grissom rushed three times for 52 yards, while Willie Parker had 23 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
Brandon Peterson was 22 of 37 for 297 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception for Illinois (2-1). Reggie Corbin, who sat out the last game with a hip pointer, carried the ball 18 times for 144 yards for the Illini.
In a first-half shoot-out, both teams showed plenty of offense and periods of ineffective defense. The Eagles rushed for 93 yards and Glass was 11 of 20 for 183 yards and three touchdowns, while Illinois rushed for 76 yards and Peters went 13 of 17 for 164 yards and one TD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.