College football: Ramsey, No. 15 Wildcats try to end No. 3 Buckeyes' title run

INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey grew up around the Ohio State mystique, the son of a high school football coach in Cincinnati.

As others in the football-crazed state gathered round television sets to watch their beloved Buckeyes each weekend, Ramsey was never much of a fan. Still isn’t.

So on Saturday, the quarterback for No. 15 Northwestern will try to cap his college career by knocking No. 3 Ohio State off its Big Ten perch — and perhaps out of the playoff.

“I was a Notre Dame fan growing up, but I was a Big Ten fan,” Ramsey said. “This will be my fifth time playing against them, it’s always been exciting. It’s always been fun to go out and compete against the big boys.”

Even if the first four tries didn’t exactly go Ramsey’s way, all four while he was suiting up with Indiana. When he transferred to Northwestern after last season, it looked like Ramsey might be finished with the Buckeyes (5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP).

Instead, Ramsey won the starting job and led the Wildcats (7-1) back to their second Big Ten championship game in three years.

The reward: Another date with East Division champion Ohio State.