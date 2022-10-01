College football roundup: Purdue takes down No. 21 Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. — Chase Brown rushed for 129 yards, Tommy DeVito had three short touchdown keepers and Illinois trounced Wisconsin 34-10 on Saturday to give coach Bret Bielema a triumphant return to Camp Randall Stadium.

Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored 17 points off Wisconsin turnovers and scored the game's final 27 points to win as a 6½-point underdog and earn its first victory in Madison since 2002. The Illini sacked Graham Mertz six times and held the Badgers to 2 yards rushing on 24 carries.

“This was sweet,” Brown said. “It's not a fluke. We came here expecting to win and we did.”

Bielema had gone 68-24 in seven years as Wisconsin’s coach before leaving for Arkansas at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing for a Rose Bowl appearance. Wisconsin won at least a share of the Big Ten title each of his last three seasons.

He was fired at Arkansas in 2017 after going 29-34 and took over Illinois’ program in December 2020. The Badgers won 24-0 at Illinois last season, but this was the first time Bielema had faced Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

Bielema was the first coach to take an opposing Big Ten team to a school he coached to a Big Ten title since John Pont coached Northwestern in a 1973 game at Indiana. Pont had led Indiana to a share of the 1967 Big Ten crown.

The crowd gave Bielema a smattering of boos when his name was announced in the pregame introductions, though the stands were less than 20% full at that point about half an hour before the 11 a.m. local time kickoff.

A much larger crowd showed significantly more displeasure as the Badgers got dismantled for a second straight week. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2) was coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State.

“Everyone's got to own it,” said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, who was an offensive coordinator on Bielema's Wisconsin staff from 2006-11. “Everyone's a part of this whole deal, so we've all got to be part of the solution.”

Illinois took a 14-10 halftime lead by scoring a pair of touchdowns after intercepting Graham Mertz passes in Wisconsin territory. The Illini broke the game open by outscoring Wisconsin 17-0 in the third quarter, including a 49-yard touchdown run by Brown.

Brown, who entered the day with a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 151 yards rushing per game, produced his sixth straight 100-yard performance. Wisconsin's Braelon Allen, who had been ranked fifth among all FBS players with 124.3 yards rushing per game, had just 2 yards on 8 carries.

Illinois held Wisconsin to its lowest single-game rushing total since 2015, when the Badgers had minus-26 yards on 26 carries in a 13-7 loss to Northwestern. Even if the sacks were taken out of the equation, Wisconsin still mustered only 1.6 yards per carry.

Mertz went 4 of 4 for 54 yards on Wisconsin’s opening possession and capped the series with a 21-yard touchdown to Isaac Guerendo on third-and-8. But he was just 13 of 27 for 152 yards with two interceptions the rest of the way and played the last 2½ quarters with tape around his left (non-throwing) hand.

DeVitto went 18 of 24 for 167 yards. Each of his three touchdown runs was from 1 yard out.

No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a touchdown as the Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes.

The Wolverines were able to consistently move the ball against the Hawkeyes, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring defense and ranked sixth in total defense and rushing defense. Michigan had 327 yards, including 172 rushing yards. Four of Michigan's first five possessions ended in points, and Corum closed the Wolverines' scoring with a 20-yard touchdown with 1:19 left in the game.

No. 14 Mississippi 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19

OXFORD, Miss. — Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each forced fumbles in the final three minutes, both inside the red zone, and the Rebels knocked off the Wildcats.

Keys and Ivey forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering both, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels. Jonathan Cruz’s go-ahead, 26-yard field goal late in the third quarter put Ole Miss up 22-19 and set the stage for the tense, frantic finish. Robinson's recovery with 58 seconds remaining sealed the win.

TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading the Horned Frogs to a rout of the Sooners.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game in the second quarter when he was hit while sliding by Jamoi Hodge. The TCU linebacker was ejected for targeting. Oklahoma defensive back Damond Harmon was carted off in the fourth quarter after being immobilized on a stretcher.

The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) had four touchdowns of at least 62 yards, topped by Taye Barber's 73-yard catch during a 27-point first quarter.

TCU led 41-17 at halftime with 479 yards while finishing with 668 yards in coach Sonny Dykes’ Big 12 debut after four seasons at crosstown rival SMU.

No. 25 Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Adrian Martinez rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another score, leading the Aggies past the Red Raiders.

Martinez was 12-for-19 passing for 116 yards for Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12), while Deuce Vaughn added 170 rushing yards for the Wildcats, who extended their winning streak against the Red Raiders to seven games. Donovan Smith was 34-for-48 passing for 359 yards and two TDs for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) and also rushed for a touchdown. The Wildcats also got three field goals from Chris Tennant after drives stalled.