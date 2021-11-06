College football: Top 25 roundup

ATHENS, Ga. — Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to former starter JT Daniels, leading the No. 1 University of Georgia football team to a 43-6 win over Missouri on Saturday.

The game opened new questions for Georgia at quarterback while affirming the Bulldogs’ season-long defensive dominance. Missouri was held to 273 total yards in Georgia’s seventh game of the season allowing no more than 10 points.

Missouri’s Tyler Badie, the SEC’s leading rusher, was held to 41 yards on the ground.

Georgia (9-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) was impressive in scoring 40 unanswered points after Missouri’s early 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs began the day leading the nation with their average of 6.6 points allowed per game.

Georgia led 34-3 before Missouri freshman quarterback Tyler Macon’s 28-yard pass to Tauskie Dove set up a first down at the Georgia 3 in the final minute. The Georgia defense held on three plays from the 1.

Daniels, who opened the season as Georgia’s starter before suffering a lat injury, came off the sideline to make his first appearance since late September.

Bennett, making his fifth consecutive start, enjoyed one of his best games. The former walk-on completed 13 of 19 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels entered the game midway through the third quarter.

Daniels, making his first appearance since his start against Vanderbilt on Sept. 25, played as if he has fully recovered from the injury that forced him to miss a month. Daniels completed a fourth-down pass to tight end John FitzPatrick before completing a 7-yard scoring pass to Ladd McConkey for a 40-3 lead.

Daniels’ second possession ended with an interception by Missouri defensive back Jaylor Carlies. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 82 yards.

Daniels’ return will spark new questions about which quarterback will lead Georgia the remainder of the season or even if coach Kirby Smart will play both.

No. 6 Ohio State 26,

Nebraska 17 LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Stroud threw for 405 yards and two touchdowns, Ohio State’s defense came up with a pair of stops after Nebraska had pulled within six points, and the Buckeyes got out of Memorial Stadium with a win.

The Buckeyes’ nation-leading offense managed only two field goals in the second half, allowing the Cornhuskers — a two-touchdown underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to make it a one-score game until Noah Ruggles kicked a 46-yard field goal with 1:29 left.

Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) won its 24th straight game against a conference opponent but couldn’t have impressed the committee that put it No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

The Huskers (3-7, 1-6) dropped their fourth straight game and are assured of a fourth consecutive losing season under Scott Frost and a fifth in a row overall.

The Buckeyes played without top receiver Garrett Wilson for an undisclosed reason but got career highs of 15 catches for 240 yards from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Stroud completed 36 of 54 passes but threw two interceptions after having gone four straight games without being picked off.

His 3-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave and Smith-Njigba’s 75-yard catch-and-run for a TD helped put the Buckeyes up 20-10 at half.

The Huskers scored late in the third quarter to pull within 23-17 and got the ball right back when Myles Farmer intercepted Stroud’s deep ball intended for Olave. Nebraska drove to the 13, but Chase Contreraz missed a 30-yard field goal attempt.

The Buckeyes were forced to punt and Nebraska began its next possession at its 10 with 6:11 left. Adrian Martinez started it with a 21-yard run but threw three straight incomplete passes to bring on the punter with 5:17 remaining.

Martinez was 16 of 31 for 248 yards and a touchdown, with his lone interception coming in the final minute. He ran 18 times for 51 yards and a score.

North Carolina 58,

No. 10 Wake Forest 55CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns to help North Carolina rally from 18 down in the third quarter to hand the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left. That was the final blow for the Tar Heels (5-4) as they rallied from a huge third-quarter deficit to beat the Demon Deacons (8-1, No. 9 CFP) for the second straight year, following a 21-point comeback last year by erasing a 45-27 deficit with 7:38 left in the third.

The loss doesn’t impact the Demon Deacons’ pursuit of their first ACC title since 2006 since it was part of a home-and-home nonconference series announced in 2015 with the schools not playing each other as often amid the expanded ACC’s scheduling model.

Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns while running for 78 yards and two more scores for Wake Forest. A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson each hauled in a pair of touchdown grabs to lead a 615-yard effort from the offense.

But that high-scoring unit, one of the best of the Bowl Subdivision, stalled at a critical time with three straight empty drives against a much-maligned defense that had struggled to show many tangible signs of improvement this season.

Sam Howell threw for 216 yards and a touchdown while running for 104 and two more scores in a matchup of high-profile quarterbacks. He helped the Tar Heels post 546 yards and set up a tiebreaking 25-yard field goal by Grayson Atkins with 2:12 left.

The Demon Deacons stalled out on downs on the ensuing drive, then Chandler took it all the way on the ensuing play.

Hartman connected with Roberson on a 14-yard touchdown on a desperate late drive to cut the deficit to three, but the Demon Deacons couldn’t recover the onside kick.

No. 15 Mississippi 27,

Liberty 14OXFORD, Miss. — Matt Corral threw for 324 yards and a touchdown to lead Mississippi past Liberty and former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze.

Corral continued to build a Heisman Trophy resume, completing 20 of 27 passes, including six completions of 20-plus yards.

The Rebels (7-2) raced to a 24-0 halftime lead, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy on the game’s second play.

Dannis Jackson had six receptions for a game-high 126 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch. John Rhys Plumlee added seven receptions for 110 yards for an Ole Miss receiver corp that has been banged up.

Ealy rushed for 115 yards in 10 carries and added another 4-yard touchdown run as the Rebels built the insurmountable first half advantage.

Liberty (7-3) was led by Malik Willis, who ran for a 3-yard touchdown and finished 16 of 25 for 173 yards, but threw three interceptions.

The Flames had 457 total yards, primarily in the second half, including seven rushes for 101 yards, with a 28-yard touchdown run by Shedro Louis.

