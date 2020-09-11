College football: Trevor Lawrence launches Heisman campaign

Iowa State from the Big 12 has quarterback Brock Purdy entering his third season as a starter, All-America tight end Charlie Kolar and an inexperienced defense.

HEISMAN WATCH

No. 1 Clemson and Trevor Lawrence begin their season at Wake Forest, a solid opportunity for the star quarterback and preseason Heisman front-runner to launch a campaign.

Lawrence had a couple of rough patches as a sophomore, but only by his own high standards would last season be looked at as anything other than a success. He passed for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Wake has seen mostly the best of Lawrence during his two seasons. The junior is 41 for 52 with six touchdown passes and no picks against the Demon Deacons. Clemson has won those two games by a combined 115-6.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1: No. 10 Notre Dame has been playing football since 1887. For the first time, the Fighting Irish will play a conference game Saturday. Notre Dame hosts Duke to start its first — maybe last — season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.