College football: Tulane wins Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter as Tulane rallied for a 30-13 win while renewing a rivalry against Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (7-6) took a 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on their first drives, but the quarterback took a hard shot on his last snap before halftime and didn’t play again. They also lost top running back De’Michael Harris to a hamstring injury in the first half.

Tulane (7-6) tied the game at 13-all on its first possession after halftime, when McMillan threw a 52-yard TD pass to Jalen McCleskey.

“Obviously we didn’t play great in the first half. ... Five weeks off, I think that hurt us a little bit,” coach Willie Fritz said. “It takes me a while to get the rhythm back.”

The Green Wave certainly did after halftime while Southern Miss struggled without two of its offensive threats.

