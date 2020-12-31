College football: Unfinished business for Clemson and Ohio State in Sugar Bowl

Swinney slotted Ohio State 11th in his final coaches’ poll ballot, explaining he didn’t put any team with fewer than nine games in the top 10 — while also showering praise on the Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day.

“So people take it personal, but it’s nothing personal at all,” Swinney said.

Day admitted with a grin on a Zoom news conference with Swinney this week that he was glad his counterpart wasn’t on the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The Buckeyes have heard the complaints about their path to the playoff.

“We’re going into this game not respected at all,” Ohio State All-America offensive lineman Wyatt Davis said.

Rivalry? The Tigers do not seem to have really bought into the idea.

“They have more beef with us than we have with them,” Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers said.

It has all made for an interesting subplot to a game that will almost certainly be the final one in college for the losing junior quarterback. Lawrence and Fields, both Georgia natives and former five-star recruits in the same freshman class, are expected to be among the first few players selected in the 2021 NFL draft.