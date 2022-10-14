College football: Warriors take on rival to shake off defeat

Last Saturday, Winona State’s football team was on the other side of a comeback.

After overcoming a deficit in three of their first five games, the Warriors took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter before being outscored 35-14 by Northern State the rest of the way for a 42-21 Wolves win.

WSU has been able to force turnovers and use flashy special teams plays to its advantage throughout the early portion of the season, but when the Wolves were able to do that in the second half against the Warriors, it was a learning experience.

“I think what we saw was the power of momentum going the other way. We’ve experienced it in a good way the last few weeks. … They got it going, and we couldn’t seem to stop it quick enough,” WSU head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

The Warriors (4-2) will have a chance to get back on the winning track against one of their biggest rivals this Saturday, traveling west to Marshall to take on Southwest Minnesota State (4-2) in the Battle for the Sledge.

WSU has been on a solid run in the series, winning the past five matchups, including a 26-14 home win last fall, and the 7-foot hammer trophy has been displayed in the Warriors’ locker room to remind the players of that success.

For a Winona State coaching staff that underwent plenty of turnover this offseason, though, the trophy and the matchup serve as a learning experience about the school’s history, which is something Bergstrom says he learns a little bit more about each day.

The Mustangs have a lot in common with the Warriors, with both playing tough defense and focusing on the trenches on both sides of the ball.

SMSU leads the NSIC in rushing, with 1,478 yards for a 246.3 per game average, though the team’s passing attack is well at the bottom at 135.5 yards per game.

On the flip side, the Winona State defense ranks fifth in the 14-team conference in rushing yards allowed per game and 12th in passing yards allowed per game.

In a matchup where strength will go against strength, WSU is confident that the situation will go in their favor.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge, as we see it as a positive,” Bergstrom said.