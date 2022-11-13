College football: Winona State earns first playoff berth since 2017

Winona State's football team is headed to the Division II playoffs for the first time since 2017.

When the bracket was revealed Sunday afternoon, the Warriors (8-3) earned the fifth seed in the Super Region Four section of the bracket and will hit the road for a first-round matchup against four-seed Bemidji State (9-2) this Saturday.

The pair of NSIC rivals have already met up once in Bemidji so far this fall, with the Beavers winning a 34-24 game on Sept. 17, the first WSU loss of the season and the start of a nine-game winning streak to close the season for BSU.

The winner between the Warriors and Beavers will move on to face top-seeded Angelo State, which received a first-round bye, in San Angelo, Texas the following weekend.

Another pair of NSIC foes will face off in the opening round, as three-seed MSU-Mankato will host six-seed Wayne State. While they are the lower seed, the Wildcats defeated the Mavericks 41-33 at home on Oct. 8.

Winona State's most recent playoff appearance came in 2017 when the Warriors lost 20-6 at home against Texas A&M-Commerce.

The program's last Division II playoff win was a 10-3 home victory over Emporia State in 2003, though the Warriors won the Mineral Water Bowl 41-21 over Lindenwood in 2012 for the program's most recent postseason win.