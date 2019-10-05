ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Leaning on a sack-making, turnover-producing defense, the No. 19 University of Michigan football team earned a desperately needed win.
Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Wolverines an early double-digit lead and their defense did the rest in a 10-3 win over No. 14 Iowa, forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks Saturday.
“A defensive masterpiece,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.
The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes’ turnovers.
“We’re fortunate the defense came out and played they way they did,” Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson said. “Kept us in the game.”
Iowa (4-1, 1-1) failed to take advantage of favorable field position on its final two drives with a chance to extend the game or possibly win it with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs at the Michigan 44 with 37 seconds left after a penalty- and sack-filled drive forced them to punt with a fourth-and-36 at midfield on the previous possession.
“We didn’t help ourselves with some costly errors,” coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled on his team’s first snap, giving up the ball at the Hawkeyes 18. Michigan, though, had to settle for a field goal after gaining just 6 yards. The Wolverines took a 10-0 lead on their next drive, which started with a 51-yard pass to Nico Collins and finished with Charbonnet’s 2-yard run.
Iowa avoided a shutout with Keith Duncan’s 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
The Hawkeyes, though, did not score again. The sacks they gave up led to them finishing with 1 yard rushing. And Nate Stanley completed slightly more than half of his passes.
Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye led the way with 2½ sacks before leaving the game, appearing to hurt his left hamstring.
No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer took another hard sack then dragged himself to his feet. He tried to shake the pain out of his right arm before taking a slow walk to his team’s locker room.
The first half was mercifully over. No. 12 Penn State routed the Boilermakers, but the punishment continued in the second.
The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) rolled behind 10 sacks, one shy of the program’s single-game record. They held the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) to 104 total yards — including minus-19 rushing. A week after shutting out Maryland, the Nittany Lions were dominant again.
“Defensively we’re doing some special things right now,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “We’re playing championship level defense right now, and we’ve been doing it for a number of weeks.”
Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score for Penn State. The offense scored on its first four drives and that was enough.
Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney combined for five sacks and six other Nittany Lions defenders had a hand in at least one.
“Going into the year, we knew that we had a lot of guys that were good,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “The way that we’re clicking right now and everyone’s vibing and playing off each other, it’s really special.”
Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers didn’t cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second.
Penn State jumped out fast with four scoring drives lasting no more than 3:41.
KJ Hamler beat single coverage for a 23-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring and Clifford added a 3-yard touchdown run to cap Penn State’s second possession. The Nittany Lions turned a three-and-out by Purdue into an easy score immediately after when Jahan Dotson caught a pass over the middle and raced 72 yards, getting a good block from Hamler on the way to the end zone.
Penn State finished another quick drive with a 7-yard pass from Clifford to tight end Pat Freiermuth early in the second quarter. Noah Cain finished with 105 yards on 12 carries and added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth.
Clifford completed 20 of 29 passes.
Purdue finally broke Penn State’s seven-quarter shutout streak dating to Week 3 when Plummer connected with Amad Anderson Jr. on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Anderson’s catch made it 28-7 in the second quarter.
Plummer finished with 119 yards on 13-for-27 passing. He was sacked on two of Purdue’s final three plays of the first half. He was replaced in the fourth quarter with Aidan O’Connell.
“We got handled early,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “It was good to see us improve as the game went on.”
Maryland 48, Rutgers 7PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Maryland used the big play to win its first two games and they went back to it in snapping a two-game losing streak and adding to Rutgers’ woes.
Josh Jackson threw two touchdowns before being hurt, Javon Leake scored three more and Terrapins had five touchdowns of 23 yards or longer in beating Rutgers on Saturday, spoiling the debut of Scarlet Knights’ interim head coach Nunzio Campanile.
The Terrapins (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had an 80-yard pass play, an 80-yard run, a 100-yard kickoff return, a 42-yard touchdown run and a 23-yard TD catch. They also scored three touchdowns on three consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter in handing Rutgers (1-4, 0-3) its fourth straight loss and 15th straight in the conference.
“We do have good skill players and what we have to do is continue to find ways to get them the ball in space, to allow them to do what they are capable of doing,” said Maryland coach Mike Locksley, whose team scored the final 41 points. “Today we were fortunate we were able to get it done.”
Guard Ellis McKennie said the big plays are simply 11 guys doing their jobs.
“If we do our job, that’s how our offense is built, it’s really big plays,” McKennie said. “A lot of those weren’t even designed big plays. They were just runs that busted. We put a hat on everybody and we have tremendous backs. Five (Anthony McFarland) and 20 (Leake) are ridiculous. Get them in open space and they are going to score.”
Leake has scoring runs of 42 and 12 yards, and the long kickoff return to open the second half. McFarland scored on TD runs of 2 and 80 yards, with shorter one set up by a 39-yard interception return by linebacker Ayinde Eley.
Not only did Rutgers lose, it saw sophomore quarterback Art Sitkowski, who started the last two games, and junior halfback and captain Raheem Blackshear sit out the game.
Campanile said Blackshear is going to redshirt the rest of the season, which last weekend saw former coach Chris Ash has been fired after three-plus seasons.
Campanile said the result was not what he was looking for in his debut as a college head coach.
“It’s not going to be easy, but you know, nothing worth doing in life is easy, so I’m really — like I said, I’m excited to see what we do in the coming weeks,” Campanile said. “We have some games that we have an opportunity to improve on and that’s what we have to do.”
Jackson, who left the game with a high sprain to his right ankle late in the first half, connected with Dontay Demus Jr . on an 80-yard pass play on Maryland’s first play from scrimmage. He added a go-ahead 23-yard TD pass to Tayon Fleet-Davis just three plays after Rutgers used a flea-flicker to help tie the game at 7 on a 3-yard run by new starting quarterback Johnny Langan .
Leake got his first score on the Terps’ next play from scrimmage. It was a 42-yard run , one play after Rutgers failed to get a first down on a fourth-and-1 gamble from its own 42 while trailing 14-7.
Eley then set up McFarland’s first TD with his interceptions return, which gave Maryland a 27-7 halftime lead.
Leake opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return, McFarland added an 80-yard touchdown run and Leake closed out the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run.
