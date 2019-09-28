ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan enjoyed the feel-good, confidence-boosting win it desperately needed.
Shea Patterson accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and ran for a fourth score in the third quarter, setting up the 20th-ranked Wolverines to rout Rutgers on Saturday.
Michigan (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) was very motivated to put together a strong performance, no matter who it was facing, following a humiliating loss at Wisconsin.
“We came out with a chip on our shoulder,” Patterson said.
The Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-2) have not won a conference game since the 2017 season and have to improve a lot to end the drought this year.
“I completely feel just sick and awful for our guys because they continue to show up every single day and grind at work,” coach Chris Ash said.
Michigan started strong and didn’t let up.
Patterson threw a quick out to Nico Collins on the opening drive and the receiver broke a tackle and sprinted up the sideline for a 48-yard score. On the Wolverines’ next drive, Patterson had his first of three rushing TDs to match the number of scores the dual-threat quarterback had previously on the ground in his career.
Patterson played two-plus quarters and was 17 of 23 for 276 yards with one TD and one interception. The Wolverines led 24-0 at halftime and took advantage of Rutgers getting off to a rough start in the second half.
No. 14 Iowa 48,
Middle Tennessee State 3IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s defense has been among the nation’s best all season.
The Hawkeyes’ offense joined in on the fun at just the right time, racking up more yards than it ever has under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz.
Senior Nate Stanley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, Toren Young added a career-high 131 yards rushing and 14th-ranked Iowa throttled Middle Tennessee 48-3 on Saturday, moving to 4-0 for the third time in 10 years.
Brandon Smith caught both of Stanley’s TD throws for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa gained 644 yards ahead of a two-week stretch in which the Hawkeyes travel to No. 20 Michigan and host 12th-ranked Penn State. The Hawkeyes looked ready for that gauntlet against Middle Tennessee, going 10 of 16 on third downs, 3 for 3 on fourth downs and 6 of 6 in the red zone.
Iowa also didn’t commit a turnover for the third game in a row.
“For the most part, we controlled every phase of the game, which was good to see,” said Ferentz, now in his 21st season in charge at Iowa. “We’re playing clean football right now.”
No. 6 Oklahoma 56,
Texas Tech 13 NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma receivers CeeDee Lamb and Charleston Rambo had envisioned how Saturday’s game against Texas Tech would go for them.
With help from Jalen Hurts, those thoughts became reality. Hurts passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns, Lamb had career highs of 185 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past the Red Raiders 55-16.
Rambo entered the day with the team lead in receptions, yards and touchdowns, but Lamb got the best of their friendly competition on Saturday.
“That’s my roommate, so Thursday we were talking about stuff we were going to do on Saturday and he did it,” Rambo said. “That’s my dog, so I’m happy for him.”
Rambo had 122 yards receiving on just two catches in the first quarter, and Lamb took it from there.
“It’s exciting when you see one of your closest friends doing the things that he wanted to do and it was all planned,” Lamb said. “He’s doing a good job, and I just hope he keeps getting better.”
Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). His 485 yards of total offense ranks eighth in Oklahoma history. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the senior transfer from Alabama.
Trey Sermon ran for 76 yards and two scores for Oklahoma. The Sooners, who entered the game leading the nation in total offense, gained 642 yards. They have totaled at least 600 yards in each game this season.
No. 23 Texas A&M 31,
Arkansas 27ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kellen Mond threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Quartney Davis’ second TD catch put the No. 23 Aggies ahead for a 31-27 win Saturday over Arkansas, which drove to the A&M 19 in the final minute before a fourth-down incompletion.
“I wouldn’t say it’s embarrassing. I’ve been playing this game for the past three years and it seems like every year it comes down to the wire,” Davis said. “It’s a pretty interesting game.”
Instead of the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) seizing momentum after Madubuike picked off the pass by Nick Starkel, DeJon Harris scooped up a fumble and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown on the next play to get Arkansas within 14-10 with 5 ½ minutes left in the first half.
Starkel, the grad transfer who played for Texas A&M the past two seasons, sustained a significant bruise on his left (non-throwing) arm when tackling the 304-pound Madubuike and didn’t return.
“I had never had an interception in my life,” Madubuike said. “I just looked up to see where the ball was and it just appeared right to my left peripheral. I turned and it was right there, and grabbed it and tried to run, and he tried to tackle me.”
The Razorbacks even went ahead when Ben Hicks, who lost the starting job to Starkel after two games, made a nice back-shoulder throw to Mike Woods in the front corner of the end zone for a 13-yard TD.
A week after a home loss to San Jose State, the Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) lost their 13th consecutive SEC game, including all 10 under second-year coach Chad Morris. They have lost eight in a row against Texas A&M since the Aggies left the Big 12.
