College men's basketball: Wisconsin nearly doubles up Green Bay

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team kept its winning streak alive by beating UW-Green Bay 82-42 at the Kohl Center on Tuesday.

The Badgers (3-0) took control early and maintained it to beat the Phoenix (0-2) for the 10th time in a row.

Senior Micah Potter scored a team-high 14 points for fourth-ranked Wisconsin, which plays at Marquette on Friday. Potter was 6-for-8 from the floor and added a team-high eight rebounds for the Badgers, who held Green Bay to 15.4-percent shooting during a 12-point first half.

Wisconsin pulled away from its 34-12 halftime lead with a 16-3 run midway through the second half and never looked back.

Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers added 13 points apiece for Wisconsin, while Tyler Wahl added 11 and Brad Davison 10. Josh Jefferson’s 12 points led the Phoenix.

Central High School graduate and Wisconsin freshman Johnny Davis played 20 minutes and finished with two points on 1-for-4 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds to go with an assist and blocked shot.

His brother, Jordan Davis, played the last two minutes and hit a 3-pointer from the corner for his first points as a Badger.

Freshman Terrance Thompson, who played with the Davis brothers at Central, logged 10 minutes for Green Bay and answered Davis’ 3-pointer with a baseline jumper for two points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0