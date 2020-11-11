College notebook: Viterbo women enjoy cross cross country title

Over the final few minutes of the North Star Athletic Association conference women’s cross country meet, Viterbo University coach Don Fritsch wasn’t sure how the ending was going to play out.
But as he saw a pack of V-Hawks runners begin to group together just behind the leaders, he had a feeling that Viterbo was going to be in good shape.
That depth proved to be the difference as the V-Hawks edged out five-time defending conference champion Dickinson State (N.D.) to claim Viterbo’s first ever NSAA title, and the team’s first conference meet victory since winning the Midwest Collegiate Conference in 2010.
Sophomore Maddy Adam placed second to pace the V-Hawks, while freshman Vanessa Thomas finished in sixth place, but four Viterbo runners — freshman Ellie Nygren, sophomores Sophie Leinfelder and Brenna McDonough, and junior Lauren Herzog — finished in 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th place, respectively, with freshman Mattie Kantor not far behind in 16th.
That clumping of runners, and the respective scores they represented, helped the V-Hawks keep the edge they needed over the Blue Hawks in the scoring column.
“That didn’t happen until the last couple hundred meters,” Fritsch said of the grouping of V-Hawks runners. “At 1,000 meters, I thought we were in big trouble, because Sophie and Brenna were a ways back off the lead pack. They were beating us easily, and they were probably still beating us at the two-mile mark.”
Fritsch said that the V-Hawks’ plan was to neutralize the Blue Hawks’ top three finishers and did so beautifully, as the second-, sixth- and 10th-place finishes equaled the point total for fourth-, fifth-, and ninth-place finish for Dickinson State.
With that tactic executed, the depth for Viterbo was able to shine through, especially in the final mile of the race.
“There was a downhill segment just before the two-mile mark, and things just kept rolling through the finish line from there,” said Fritsch, who was named NSAA coach of the year. “Anybody can start a race, but not just anybody can finish. We’ve been working hard on how to close races out in the second half.”
In typical years, the V-Hawks would be preparing for the NAIA national meet, but with it postponed to April 9, Fritsch said that it might be tricky in making sure the runners are prepared for an all-important cross country meet in the middle of the track and field season. Some of the runners might be focusing on shorter-distance preparation during that time instead.
“National cross country will be like an early-season outdoor track meet for us, just on a cross country course,” Fritsch said. “Hopefully, it is just going to be a one-time thing. There’s no blueprint on how to prepare, and so we have to be creative.”
Fritsch, in his third season at Viterbo after a 14-year stint as coach at UW-La Crosse, said that having the leadership of the V-Hawks’ veterans, in particular the five-person junior class, has helped with the navigation of the uncertain season.
“It’s been a process. Juniors deserve so much credit for helping to build this program and share my philosophy,” Fritsch said. “They’ve done an awesome job of building the character of the team.”
WOMEN’S SOCCER: After a successful fall campaign and nothing on the schedule — for now — until April 9, Viterbo coach Scott Pirnstill isn’t totally sure what the winter is going to look like.
Having never had to manage what a split season would look like, there are still quite a few variables in the air for the V-Hawks, who finished 8-1 in their nine games this fall.
“Most of the girls, heading into the fall, thought they would be done by now,” said Pirnstill, who is in his 12th season at Viterbo. “Some have made fairly extensive plans for an internship, or a nursing clinical, or a dietetics internship, so it’s going to take quite a bit of juggling.”
Pirnstill said that those academic obligations will most certainly take priority but will be a factor as the V-Hawks look to schedule some competition before a hopeful bid to the Association of Independent Institutions tournament in April.
The 8-1 record could be enough to propel Viterbo into the tournament, which typically takes the top four teams by record, but not having played a traditional schedule, Pirnstill might try to schedule a few games in February or March, weather permitting.
“For a sports team, I’m used to having everything planned out in advance — I can even tell you the hotels we would be staying at next fall,” Pirnstill said with a laugh. “This year, everything is just more on the fly. We just have to kind of play it by ear.”
Whether those games come at home on campus, in a dome or bubble like in Rochester, Davenport, or somewhere else remains to be seen, but Pirnstill said he’s thankful to have the backing of the university and the athletic department to help make these games happen.
“It speaks volumes to the leadership and the communication,” Pirnstill said. “The school has definitely been getting behind us, trying to give us good experience even in tough times.”
