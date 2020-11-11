College notebook: Viterbo women enjoy cross cross country title

Fritsch said that the V-Hawks’ plan was to neutralize the Blue Hawks’ top three finishers and did so beautifully, as the second-, sixth- and 10th-place finishes equaled the point total for fourth-, fifth-, and ninth-place finish for Dickinson State.

With that tactic executed, the depth for Viterbo was able to shine through, especially in the final mile of the race.

“There was a downhill segment just before the two-mile mark, and things just kept rolling through the finish line from there,” said Fritsch, who was named NSAA coach of the year. “Anybody can start a race, but not just anybody can finish. We’ve been working hard on how to close races out in the second half.”

In typical years, the V-Hawks would be preparing for the NAIA national meet, but with it postponed to April 9, Fritsch said that it might be tricky in making sure the runners are prepared for an all-important cross country meet in the middle of the track and field season. Some of the runners might be focusing on shorter-distance preparation during that time instead.

“National cross country will be like an early-season outdoor track meet for us, just on a cross country course,” Fritsch said. “Hopefully, it is just going to be a one-time thing. There’s no blueprint on how to prepare, and so we have to be creative.”