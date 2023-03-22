WINONA — The UW-La Crosse women's gymnastics team hopes to ride the momentum from a second-place finish in the WIAC/NCGA West Region Championships into the NCGA National Championships on Saturday at Winona State University.

The Eagles second place finish in the regional, behind only UW-Oshkosh, made them one of six teams vying for the national championship this weekend. It was only the second competition of the season where UWL didn’t get the team win.

UW-Stout finished third in the regional on March 11, earning them the third spot from the West. Ithaca College, Springfield College and SUNY Brockport are the competing teams from the East.

UWL’s efforts saw several individuals receive WIAC honors after the championship meet. Senior Cate Sandvik was named the co-gymnast of the year in the conference, averaging at least a 9.125 in all disciplines with a best average of 9.625 on floor routine.

Sandvik competed as an all-around competitor for the first time in her career and posted a best score of 38.050. Sandvik shares the honor with Kiara Brown of UW-Stout.

Eagles coach Kasey Crawford won the WIAC coach of the year award after qualifying UWL to their fifth NCGA national tournament in seven seasons. Crawford’s squads finished second in 2017 and 2018 while taking third last season.

The meet begins at 2 p.m. Saturday in the McCown Gymnasium at WSU.

LARD NAMED ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Sophomore shortstop Kyra Lard of the UWL softball team got hot enough at the plate to earn WIAC Softball Athlete of the Week honors.

Lard hit .455 over seven starts. In total, Lard accumulating 11 runs, 11 RBIs, five doubles, two home runs, and a triple. She also stole two bases, drew four walks and registered a hit in six of the seven games the Eagles played.

The McHenry, Illinois-native had five RBIs during the Eagles 13-1 win over the Rochester Institute of Technology on March 13 in Tucson. Lard had a home run and a double in that game.

Lard leads her team in batting average (.412) and hits (21) as they return to the Midwest after a week at the Tucson Invitational Games. The Eagles (8-7) will play a doubleheader in Winona on Saturday against Saint Mary’s (Minn.) with the first game set to start at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL HOT START

The UWL baseball team enters their home opening series this weekend on a five-game winning streak from their visit to the Russmatt Central Florida Invitational in Davenport, Florida.

The Eagles (6-2) bounced back from a pair of losses in their first three games in the week long invite. On March 16, UWL shut out the College of St. Scholastica 7-0 behind a six-inning, six strikeout start by freshman pitcher Tyler Schmitt.

The streak was kept alive with a walk-off 4-3 win Monday against Hope College (Mich.). After failing to score a run in the first seven innings, the Eagles tied in the eighth and won with an RBI single by sophomore infielder Jack Olver.

Junior infielder Jack Moran leads the team in hits with 14 through eight games as the Eagles host a four-game series against UW-Stout, including a Saturday doubleheader with the first game starting at 12 p.m.