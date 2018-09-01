LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP
Viterbo volleyball team splits two matches
COLUMBIA, Mo. —The Viterbo University volleyball team began Day 2 of the Hampton Inn Classic with a three-set win over Taylor University before falling to Columbia.
The V-Hawks finished the first set with a large lead, but then narrowly escaped the Trojans as they won 25-13, 25-23, 25-23. Miah Garant pulled through to lead Viterbo with 11 kills while adding on three blocks. Katie Frohmader followed suit with seven kills to add to the team’s total of 37. Chloe Jakscht set up the hitters with 14 assists while Lauryn Sobasky added 12 of her own.
The V-Hawks (8-3) were defeated 9-25, 16-25, 25-20, 20-25 by Columbia in their second match. Lydia Xu led the attack with nine kills, followed by Aubrey Aspen with eight and Garant with seven, all contributing to the team’s total of 36. Sobasky set up the hitters with 19 assists, but the V-Hawks saw another 15 come from Jakscht. Rachel Frankowski led the defense with 14 digs while Frohmader added 11.
Lakeland University Invitational
PLYMOUTH, Wis. — The Eagles (3-1) wrapped up their season-opening tournament at Lakeland University by winning three of four games. After a win and a loss in the first day, UW-L came back to beat Cardinal Stritch 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 and Oglethorpe 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 on the second.
The Eagles were led by Emma Lawrence’s 12 kills, and got another nine from Marisa Johnson, against Cardinal Stritch (5-6). Abbey Fox helped the offense with 31 assists as Julie Van Fleet led the defense with 12 digs.
The Eagles’ hitters were a strong force against Oglethorpe (0-3), recording 45 kills compared to their 20. Johnson, along with Lawrence, led the team again with 10 kills apiece. Fox raised her assets to 34 as Van Fleet racked up 19 digs.
MEN’S SOCCER
Northland College Invitational
ASHLAND, Wis. — Viterbo earned its first win of the season after a second-half goal gave it a 1-0 win over Finlandia University (1-1).
The goal, which came in the 69th minute, was netted by Anthony Welch with an assist from Yoshi Kogizov. Nate Regas was in goal for Viterbo (1-2) with two saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-La Crosse 2, Virginia Wesleyan 1
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Eagles (1-1) captured their first win of the season with two-second half goals.
Heather Baran, a freshman defender from Chicago, netted her first collegiate goal in the 51st minute with an assist by Kaitlyn Villars. After Wesleyan answered back with a goal in the 64th minute, the Eagles were put ahead by an own goal.
Lily Brock recorded four saves in goal for the Eagles.
NFL
Bears get Mack from Raiders
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears spent the offseason loading up to end a string of losing seasons. They just made their biggest move.
The Bears have acquired star pass rusher Khalil Mack from the Raiders in a massive trade that sends two first-round draft picks to Oakland.
Mack held out for the entire offseason and preseason, seeking a new, long-term contract rather than play under the final year of his rookie deal that would have earned him $13.8 million. Raiders coach Jon Gruden, in his biggest move since returning to the sideline from the broadcast booth, accommodated the 27-year-old Mack on Saturday.
Oakland will get first-round selections in 2019 and 2020, a sixth-rounder next year and a third-rounder in 2020. Oakland also included its second-round selection in 2020 and a conditional fifth-rounder that year.
Mack and the Bears agreed to a six-year, $141 million extension that guarantees $90 million.
VIKINGS CUT ROBISON, NEWMAN: The competitiveness of the NFL leaves little room for sentiment, not even for the most accomplished, respected or trusted players.
Brian Robison and Terence Newman were the latest reminders of that, left off the regular-season roster by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday when the deadline for reaching the 53-player limit arrived.
The Vikings released Robison before his 12th season with the team was to begin. Then, they announced that Newman will retire and immediately join the coaching staff — three days before his 40th birthday.
Robison, who’s tied for ninth in Vikings history with 60 career sacks, was the longest-tenured player on the team. Drafted in the fourth round in 2007, he spent six of his 11 years with the Vikings as a full-time starter. Danielle Hunter moved ahead of him on the depth chart in 2017, and for the second straight offseason Robison took a pay cut to return in 2018.
The Vikings cut seven wide receivers this weekend, including Chad Beebe, Cayleb Jones and Kendall Wright. Beebe, the son of former Buffalo folk hero Don Beebe, had a standout preseason but was out of action with an injury this week.
The Vikings placed backup linebacker and special teams contributor Kentrell Brothers on the suspended list, for a previously announced punishment from the NFL for violating the performance-enhancing substances policy.
