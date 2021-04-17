 Skip to main content
College volleyball: Viterbo wins opening-round match in NAIA Tournament
VITERBO 3, MADONNA 0

College volleyball: Viterbo wins opening-round match in NAIA Tournament

The Viterbo University women’s volleyball team had little trouble advancing in the NAIA Tournament on Saturday.

The 17th-ranked V-Hawks started with a dominant opening set and cruised to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 first-round victory over Madonna (Mich.) at R.W. Beggs Gymnasium.

Viterbo (14-7) won its fourth straight match and followed up its NSAA Tournament championship by scoring the first eight points of the match to set the tone. Grace Rohde had two kills in the opening stretch.

Maya Roberts led a balanced attack at the net with 11 kills, while Rohde and Kate Frohmader had nine apiece. Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker added seven.

Lauryn Sobasky had 24 assists and Caledonia graduate Adrianna Reinhart 20 digs for the V-Hawks, who have won 12 of 13 matches since picking up their season in March.

Viterbo continues in the tournament, which continues April 27 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa with two days of pool play. The tournament concludes on the third day of bracketed play on May 1.

Madonna led on two occasions during the second set, but the V-Hawks came back. Madonna’s last lead was at 13-12, but Winker and Rohde each had a kill during a 3-0 run that put Viterbo back in charge. A late kill by Roberts and a couple of Madonna errors ended it.

The V-Hawks faced their largest deficit of the day during the third set. Madonna took a 12-8 lead, but a 10-3 burst by Viterbo that included four kills by Roberts and three by Winker followed.

