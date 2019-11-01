Last season had just ended, and UW-La Crosse wrestling coach Dave Malecek was doing his one-on-one, end-of-the-year interviews after a season that was successful ... just not to the high standards that Malecek and his staff have established for this program.
The Eagles won their 18th WIAC championship and had an opportunity to send eight to the NCAA Division III national championships, but after some heartbreaking defeats at the Midwest Regional, they sent less to nationals and finished 24th as a team. It was the lowest national finish in Malecek’s 14 years at UW-L.
Malecek was confident that his group would bounce back, but after doing interviews it became abundantly clear that the Eagles aren’t just looking to rebound, they are looking to do some damage this year.
“I knew something big was going to happen this summer,” Malecek said. “When we had our end-of-the-year meetings. Every guy came in, and I said, ‘OK, what’s your plan for the summer?’ The first guy says, ‘Well, I’m staying here this summer.’ Then the next guy came in and said, ‘I’m staying the summer.’ Every guy except one returner stayed this summer.
“It’s the most I have ever had stay the summer. Double than normal. I knew that was going to be a good sign.”
Except for Sawyer Sarbecker, who helped run and work out at his family’s wrestling academy in Cobb, Wis., all the returning Eagles stayed in La Crosse this summer.
The reasoning was simple.
The Eagles were better than how they showed to finish the season, and they want to live up to the potential they know they have.
“It was just something we all kind of agreed upon within the first week of the offseason, last spring, was that we were going to stay here and train together,” senior heavyweight and Onalaska High School graduate Konrad Ernst said. “It helps build up our team and just bond a little bit more on the mat and then off the mat as well.”
There was a noticeable difference with this team throughout the summer. Even the Eagles, themselves noticed it.
“I saw the spark and the fire in the summer,” junior Grant Zamin said. “I could definitely see the change in their habits. Like they are always hard workers, but when you are a good wrestler and you end up losing to other good guys. It’s just like, ‘You were that close, you know?’
“So I think it definitely sparked some fire for a lot of these guys.”
So far, the summer and the offseason have morphed into the season. The Eagles compete in their first meet at the Rochester Community and Technical College Open on Saturday.
“Including myself, I think everyone has stepped it up a notch,” Ernst said. “We’ve seen guys who typically aren’t getting in extra workouts, and we see them in mornings really pushing themselves getting real tired. So it’s definitely a good feeling to see that.”
A more driven Eagles team is a troubling sign for the rest of the country, because the Eagles have the talent. They are ranked seventh nationally and have six returning NCAA qualifiers in Ernst (heavyweight), Zamin (157), juniors Sarbacker (125), Josh Stenger (133), Hayden Schlough (141) and Sawyer Massie (174).
Ernst has earned back-to-back All-America honors after finishing sixth and seventh at nationals as a sophomore and junior. Zamin also earned All-American honors after placing eighth last year. Massie was an All-American in 2018, but was one of the heartbreaks for UW-L at the Midwest Regional when he lost his semifinal, then the third-place match to end his season. The top three make it to nationals.
But Malecek has been proud of Massie’s development and maturation, saying he has made “lifestyle changes” and you are “going to see a much different young man” from when he was an All-American two years ago.
The Eagles are also expecting big things from Holmen High School graduate and freshman Kalyn Jahn in addition to Tyler Shackle who is the current Minnesota state champion at 141 pounds. They will also get a boost from Central graduate Connor Williams, who will join the Eagles second semester after transferring from Upper Iowa.
“The depth is there,” Malecek said with a grin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.