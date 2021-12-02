Full bio coming soon! Doesn't Comet have the cutest face?! Comet should do well with other pets and children of... View on PetFinder
There’s been a spurt of business openings in Galesville in the past few months, bringing additional life to what I’ve always thought is one of…
The amount of adversity Rob Leitz has faced in the past three years would bring many to their breaking point, his series of devastating health…
Two La Crosse men are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being arrested in La Crosse Nov. 28 on drug charges.
The Eagles couldn't overcome an early 20-point deficit.
School District of La Crosse Superintendent Aaron Engel said openings for elementary school teachers once attracted 500 applicants.
Scott Servais' baseball career and life were shaped by his small-town upbringing in Vernon County.
Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at "highway speeds," authorities said.
Thirty counties in Wisconsin have reached critically high levels of COVID-19, with La Crosse County remaining very high.
Matt LaFleur’s team all but secured the North division while putting itself in great shape in the race for a No. 1 seed in the NFC with an effort that, while far from perfect, was more than enough to send them into their off week on a happy note.
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team rebounded from a rare regular-season loss on Friday to beat Hill-Murray…
