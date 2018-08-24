Behind the mask
Onalaska High School grad Jon Paquette is about to see his labor of love — three years in the making — unleashed upon the world. He served as lead writer on the new “Marvel’s Spider-Man” game, which will be released Sept. 7 for the PlayStation 4 system.
La Crosse Distilling Co.
Tribune business columnist Steve Cahalan tells us about the city’s first distillery, La Crosse Distilling Co., opening next Friday at 129 Vine St. in downtown La Crosse. In its tap room/restaurant and cocktail bar, the new business will serve its own spirits, tap beer and Mexican and Wisconsin food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.