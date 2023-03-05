PITTSBURGH — MLB just can’t win. A lot of younger fans complained about the slow pace of games and said they lasted too long. MLB responded by putting in a pitch clock this spring to speed things up. Now, older fans are saying they hate the changes and that they loved the slow pace because it allowed them to relax between pitches and talk with their friends and check out their phones.

What is MLB to do?

I have some advice:

Don’t even think about turning back. The pitch clock is good. So is the elimination of shifts. The changes will lead to quicker games and more action. You are doing the right thing. Don’t listen to the angry old fools.

As for those old-timers?

Get over it. Give the changes a chance. You’ll end up liking them. They are going to make the game better in the long run.

And one more thing:

I probably don’t have to point out that I’m a really old fan of baseball.

The early results of the pitch clock in spring training have been terrific. The Athletic reported there were 113 violations in the first 65 games, an average of 1.74 per game. The average time of the games was 2:39, down from 3:01 last spring. That is a significant decrease. Fans are getting the same amount of action but saving 22 minutes each game to do something else with their life.

Actually, fans are getting more action — at least better action — with the shifts being eliminated. ESPN reported batting average was .272 in the early spring games, up from .259 at the same point last year. Runs per game were 11.9, up from 10.6.

Stolen bases also should increase significantly this season because pitchers are allowed to throw over to first base only twice during any at-bat. If they do it a third time, they had better get the baserunner out or it’s a balk. Combine that with bigger bases that shrink the distance between first base and second base. It’s no wonder Oneil Cruz has set a goal of being a 30-30 man this season — 30 home runs and 30 steals — and even talked of 40-40. That doesn’t sound nearly as outrageous as it would have last season.

What isn’t there to like about the changes?

I have not heard much grumbling from the players. The one bit of controversy happened on the first day of spring training during the Atlanta-Boston game. The Braves had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 6-6 game when Cal Conley, at the plate with a 3-2 count, was given a third strike because he wasn’t set in the batter’s box within 8 seconds left on the pitch clock. Conley couldn’t believe it. Fans couldn’t believe it.

There was some initial outrage on social media:

Can you imagine Aaron Judge being called out because of a pitch-clock violation in the ninth inning of a regular-season game?

Or worse:

Can you imagine a World Series game being decided on a pitch-clock violation?

No, I can’t.

Not even in my wildest imagination.

We’re talking about world-class athletes — smart athletes — who will realize their success and the success of their team will be on the line. Hitters will adjust to the clock. Pitchers will adjust to being allowed to step off the mound only twice during an at-bat, whether it be to throw to first base or shake off their catcher or merely to clear their heads.

Fans also will adjust.

Even older fans like me.

I’m not sure shorter games will hook younger fans because baseball is, by nature, a slow-paced game. But MLB had to try. These rule changes are a start.

Sometimes, changes can be good.

I applaud MLB.