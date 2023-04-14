WEST SALEM — There is beauty, and then there is beauty.

For the mass audience, Thursday was a beautiful day to do anything outdoors in Coulee Region.

People bicycled and hiked. Baseball, softball, tennis players and golfers rejoiced in favorable elements as they competed in the sun with the temperature in the 80s.

But a deeper form of beauty took place in the back of the new athletic complex in West Salem, where a celebration of a different form for Zoe Coder took place.

It included tears — happy ones — and plenty of smiles as the junior joined her teammates for a softball game against visiting Viroqua.

Coder wasn't going to play because she was in a wheelchair.

Brian Babiash didn't know what to expect for Zoe Coder's future after an automobile accident left her in critical condition last October, but he was hardly alone.

The West Salem High School junior had along path ahead of her when she left for a stay with specialists in Colorado to rehab a traumatic brain injury.

Babiash, Coder's softball coach, joined the community and adopted an optimistic approach for recovery. But he was also realistic.

"I thought she might be bed-ridden the rest of her life," Babiash said.

He joined the school district and village in immediately supporting Coder and her family, which is now together again in its own home after her recent return from Colorado.

That included a special day for Coder when the Panthers hosted Viroqua in a Coulee Conference game on Thursday.