Commish to celebrate 1st title since 1992

Outgoing Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is very proud to be in San Antonio to celebrate the conference’s first NCAA women’s basketball championship since 1992.

With Stanford facing Arizona on Sunday night for the national title, the conference is guaranteed its first champion since Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer and the Cardinal won it all in 1992.

“I think this is a very gratifying moment for our league that’s seen the rise of Pac-12 women’s basketball over the last decade,” Scott said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Last year would have been a special year as we had a very special team in Oregon. The conference has grown very deep.”

Scott credits the growth of the conference, which has had six different schools reach the Final Four since 2013, to the increased television coverage with the Pac-12 Network for the success. He said the league had five games total on TV during the year with no streaming before the creation of the network.

“Now we’ve had over 100 games on the networks each year since 2012,” Scott said. “That’s an investment and prioritization. Our coaches wouldn’t hesitate to tell you that national exposure and recognition are very important for recruiting. No league has more television coverage than the Pac-12.”