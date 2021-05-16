Community ed summer catalog ready

La Crescent Hokah Community Education Summer Catalog is ready to be shared. Please feel free to go online to view all that Community Education has to offer. Community Education has something for everyone from birth through our mature community members.

The Summer Catalog will be delivered within the next couple of weeks, to all homes and businesses in Hokah, Dakota, Brownsville, Nodine, and La Crescent.

Some of our class offerings fill up fast. Please go online or call us at 507-895-5150 to register. We are here to answer any questions that you may have!

