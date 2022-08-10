Community invited to celebrate youth art at East End Rec

The community is invited to a party on Aug. 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the East End Recreation Center (210 Zumbro St.) to celebrate the completion of a summer of mural painting.

The mural was painted by youth at the ERC throughout the summer, with guidance from Sarah Johnson of The Joy Labs and Tricia Wehrenberg, youth librarian at Winona Public Library. The theme of the mural is resilience, which is our ability to adapt, cope, and thrive through whatever life throws at us. Youth learned different ways to build their resilience throughout the summer while enjoying community and creativity.