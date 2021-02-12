2019 reporting change resulted in inaccurate tax flyer, city of La Crosse says

The city of La Crosse has issued an explanation behind a tax flyer that incorrectly stated tax rates for La Crosse County and the School District of La Crosse increased more than fourfold.
"Please know there were not errors in the data itself but errors in how it was presented and compared over the years shown, particularly as it relates to other taxing jurisdictions," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said in a letter to officials.
The annual tax flyer, which county and school district officials have taken to correct in recent days, misstated that the county's tax levy increased by 21.41%, and the school district's by 12.63%, while the city's decreased.
The real tax levy rates between 2018 and 2021, as reported and confirmed by several officials, actually shows that the district decreased by 2.85%, and the county only increased by 4.63%.
In its explanation, the city said that in 2019, it made a change to how it presents tax rates on its annual budget documents. The change was largely a housekeeping effort, made to conform with two documents the city files with the state annually.
But in creating its 2021 flyer, the city did not apply this change for years prior to 2019 for La Crosse County and the School District of La Crosse, accounting for the errors.
Reporting this data also neglected to consider that the city includes data from its tax increment districts to produce its annual tax collection estimate, while the county and school district do not.
"While this was a genuine effort to match those reports with our budget page, years prior to 2019 were not restated onto the same basis as 2019 for the other taxing jurisdictions," Kabat said. "This resulted in skewed and inaccurate presentations when comparing data across years and across jurisdictions."
The city said it would revise page six of its 2021 Operating Budget document, which can be viewed on the city's website, but it did not indicate if a new flyer would be sent to residents clarifying the mistake.