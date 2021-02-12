2019 reporting change resulted in inaccurate tax flyer, city of La Crosse says

The city of La Crosse has issued an explanation behind a tax flyer that incorrectly stated tax rates for La Crosse County and the School District of La Crosse increased more than fourfold.

"Please know there were not errors in the data itself but errors in how it was presented and compared over the years shown, particularly as it relates to other taxing jurisdictions," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said in a letter to officials.

The annual tax flyer, which county and school district officials have taken to correct in recent days, misstated that the county's tax levy increased by 21.41%, and the school district's by 12.63%, while the city's decreased.

The real tax levy rates between 2018 and 2021, as reported and confirmed by several officials, actually shows that the district decreased by 2.85%, and the county only increased by 4.63%.