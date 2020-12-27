2020: A year of highs and lows, resilience for La Crosse

But there were many local heroes that shone through the pangs of the pandemic, and continue to do so.

This includes our health care and frontline workers who have taken the virus head-on since the beginning. Like those at long-term care facilities who work hard to keep the most at-risk community members safe, many who have indicated they’ve been closer to patients than their own families.

“I’m not going to lie and say it’s all been roses and rainbows in long-term care,” Patrick Senzig of Eaglecrest Riverside told the Tribune in October. “This environment is emotionally challenging on all parties.”

“Our staff are witnessing the heart wrenching conversations residents have with their loved ones on why they haven’t visited in seven months or why they’re standing outside the window and won’t come inside,” he said.

Other local heroes of the pandemic include small business owners who have adapted to still offer favorite products and services, and the leaders and community members who took the pledge to shop and support local.