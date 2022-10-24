94th Assembly candidates debate climate issues: water, energy

Climate problems, PFAS and clean water are crucial to all Wisconsinites, but especially in the 94th Assembly District. The two candidates were asked during their debate last week about their top climate issues and how they plan to prioritize clean water access.

Here are the questions and answers:

(On Thursday) Gov. Tony Evers announced that with the help of the EPA, Wisconsin is going to receive roughly $143 million in federal funding for drinking water and wastewater improvement projects. I would like to know, how will you prioritize that money, because it won’t be enough to cover everyone. How do we prioritize that to provide clean water to most Wisconsinites?

Rep. Steve Doyle: I think that’s probably one of the most important issues that we’re dealing with in western Wisconsin right now, with the issues going on in the town of Campbell and elsewhere. The money from the federal government is a start, but it is not the full solution. What it’s going to take is cooperation among the state of various local governments. We have to involve our various agencies such as Department of Agriculture and the Department of Natural Resources. I was a co-sponsor of what was known as the Clear Act in the last session, which started with the idea that the first thing to do is collect information; you have to monitor and you have to set particular standards for drinking water, groundwater. I will again co-sponsor that bill because that is an issue that gives us the foundation.

Secondly, we have to provide incentives for local governments and the private sector to work together. When I was county board chair, we did that all the time. We found that our greatest success building the Household Hazardous Materials Program, building the West Salem Business Park — both projects that I was involved in early in my county board chair career — we found that we have the best success by working together. So this is a problem that also requires all hands on deck, everybody working together, sharing our expertise, sharing our resources.

Ryan Huebsch: This is one of those issues that should never be political. Unfortunately, one side has made this political. And who is for dirty water? It’s absolutely absurd. No one should be for dirty water. This is about clean water. That is one of the top priorities that government should have, is making sure that people in their homes, their small businesses and everywhere in their communities have clean water. Now, unfortunately, we have a PFAS issue in French Island. I just went over there and I saw gallons of water outside of people’s homes. That’s unacceptable. That money is going to be super helpful, but it’s not going to solve the issue. We’re going to see PFAS start exploding everywhere across the state. Unfortunately, our leadership on the county board, including my opponent, has done nothing with the ARPA funds that we received. Unfortunately, they had the opportunity to do it, but they just didn’t do anything. They’re still sitting on ARPA funds that could help go to clean water.

The county of La Crosse received $22.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and has until 2026 to spend it. So far, they have spent approximately $9 million, none of which has been related to water or climate issues. However, the city of La Crosse has allocated $11 million of ARPA funds to be used for climate-related issues.

Doyle: Well, I would say first of all, I disagree. The county board is working with the town of Campbell on that particular issue. But I’d also note that my opponent’s father and de facto campaign manager is in fact the president of an organization, the Wisconsin Water Alliance, that on its website says, “To date, there is no research to support detrimental effects on humans.” Seriously? PFAS not having detrimental effects on humans? I think that is a very serious issue.

Huebsch: My dad’s not here. I’m not running with my dad, and he’s not running my campaign. But let’s be very clear: PFAS is a major issue. And so far, we have seen absolutely nothing at the town of Campbell. The county board says they can do stuff and that they’ve been doing stuff, but we haven’t seen results. We need to make sure we change that.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are widely used, long lasting chemicals that break down very slowly over time. Due to widespread use, PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment, like groundwater. Exposure to certain levels of PFAS can lead to reproductive issues, developmental problems in children, increased risk of some cancers, decreased immune system and interference with natural hormones, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. More research across the world is being done to determine the health impacts of low-levels of PFAS.

Mike Huebsch serves as the president of the Wisconsin Water Alliance.

What are the biggest impacts to the area due to climate change, and what can the legislature do to combat those?

Doyle: I think that it needs to be a priority in the state legislature, and I applaud Gov. Evers for trying to set some standards that the state can reach in the upcoming decades. I’d like to go back to my role as county board chair here in La Crosse. What we proved in La Crosse County is that you can save energy and save money at the same time. It was a win-win situation. We looked at things like solar and LED lights, and we did our partnership with Gundersen to take the landfill gas and pipe that over for their heating system. So the state needs to look at those kinds of things, because there are so many opportunities out there to do that. I think the state does have a role in accomplishing that, including the money that we’re going to be divvying out to, hopefully, the private sector to create vehicle charging stations, because I think that’s the next wave.

Huebsch: I do believe it’s an important issue that we should be looking at, but I think there are other issues that we need to be focusing on, such as the economy and education and other things. But on my stance on energy and where it should be coming from, I’m an “all above approach” candidate. I think that we should have a little bit of everything. I actually had the opportunity to tour Olson Solar Company in Onalaska. These guys are creating great jobs and actually, I think they’re booked out for the next three years or something like. And renewable energy is the future, don’t get me wrong. But we cannot sustain the rolling blackouts that we see in California. Everyone here has lived in Wisconsin long enough to where we know we can’t have blackouts in the middle of winter, because we just won’t survive. Nuclear energy is by far the most important in all of this. It’s not even close. It is carbon free and it is safe, and we need to make sure we get behind nuclear.

The electricity “blackouts” that California experienced in September were due to a variety of reasons: extreme heat waves that strained the electric grid, weather that can lead to wildfires, unexpected power plant or transmission line outages by mechanical failure, cloud cover reducing solar energy generation, or lack of wind reducing wind energy generation.