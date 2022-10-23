94th Assembly candidates debate school funding

At Thursday’s debate for the 94th Assembly seat at UW-La Crosse, the candidates were asked many questions by a media panel about school funding, the state’s responsibility to help local schools and the impact of referendums.

Here are the questions and their answers:

Is it the case that if the state were doing its job in terms of school funding, districts wouldn’t have to keep going back to taxpayers for more money? Yet La Crosse School District has the state’s largest referendum to build a new high school and two schools in your district, I believe, are asking taxpayers for $75 million each. What should be done about that, if any?

Rep. Steve Doyle: Governance by referendum is not a good way to run things. We should not have our schools having to go to referendum anytime that there is a significant need. Certainly for extraordinary things, I think it’s reasonable to talk to the taxpayers and make sure that they are on board. But right now we have two problems with the school funding system. Number one is that the school funding formula is a mess and that needs to be revamped. Schools that are either plateauing or declining in enrollment are being essentially penalized for having fewer students, meaning that they’re running into a situation with a lot less resources. La Crosse is having that problem, which is kind of what prompted the current referendum. Secondly, we have two competing school systems. We have the voucher system, we have the public school system. Education is expensive. Running one school system is expensive, running two school systems that are essentially competing with each other is a recipe for disaster.

Ryan Huebsch: The majority of the property taxes already go to education and that is going to be a top priority, continuing under me. Education, K-12 will always be top priority. We need to remember why we put this referendum bill in place, I think it was in ’95. We need to remember that the property taxes in the state of Wisconsin were record high and they were even increasing nine and a half, maybe even 10% each year. We need to put this in place and make sure that we control that. Now if schools want to ask their communities on whether they want to spend more money and raise taxes, they have the ability to do that and I think it’s working.

There was a statewide report that was released last week, and in La Crosse, for example, the district spent more than $11 million of general funds dedicated for all students to pay for the special education costs that were not covered by the government’s local state and federal government. La Crosse is not alone. The cost of special education is far greater than the funding for. How would you reduce that gap?

Huebsch: Special education is going to be a top priority in this next budget as well. Special education is poorly underfunded from the state. We need to make sure that we come together, talk these things through. This is not a political issue. We see in the schools that they struggle. I talked to Onalaska’s superintendent, he said we need help. These special educated students desperately need the help and we need to come through from the state.

Doyle: Well, it’s more than just not funding enough. It’s also how our priorities are working. So the way that the system works right now with the voucher schools is that, in so many school districts what we’re seeing is that a special education kid will start out in the voucher school for the first several days. Then there’s that particular day where the official count is granted. Then somehow after that, magically they end up in the public school system. So the voucher school got all their money, the most expensive students in the system. They get their money, but then they send that child over to the public school that is left with the responsibility but with none of the funding. That needs to change, first of all. Secondly, we do see that situation where all of our schools are struggling with special education. We need to pump more money directly into special education. That is the biggest budget breaker that our schools are facing these days. I talk with our superintendents regularly, every time an issue comes up or we’re voting in Madison, I’m on the phone with our superintendents.

Do you think the way that the schools are asking taxpayers right now for $75 million in Onalaska and Holmen is the way to do it versus what you said that the state should be funding building updates to protect students?

Huebsch: I think that we should be working through (the referendum) system, but also an increase in education and making sure that those funds come from the state as well. I think there’s nothing wrong with throwing more money coming from both ways, the referendum and the state.

Doyle: I think it’s a really easy distinction. If it is a matter of doing the day to day operations, I don’t think that schools should have to go to the voters to ask to continue what they’re already doing; simply because inflation has made it more expensive or maybe more students have been added to the school district to raise the cost. If there are special things, if you want to build a new library, add a new gym or football field or a new program, where it’s not what we’ve been doing all along, but it’s an increase. I think that asking the voters for that kind of thing is appropriate. I think voters appreciate that. Beyond that, the state really has an obligation to make sure that we don’t get to the point where schools have to go to the voters to ask for the day to day operations. The state needs to continue to meet its obligation that we promised our school districts a number of years ago, that we would fund two-thirds of the cost of education. We should not put that on the backs of the property taxpayers.