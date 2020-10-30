Absentee ballots in La Crosse County have nearly doubled since 2016, 91% returned

Just five days to Election Day, 90.56% of absentee ballots sent to voters in La Crosse County have now been returned, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported.

As of Friday morning, the county has sent 42,586 absentee ballots to voters, and received 38,565, with 12,595 of those in-person.

It's nearly double that were sent and received in the 2016 presidential election, when voters in the county filed 21,886 absentee ballots.

Currently, the city of Onalaska has the highest return rate with 92% of its absentee ballots returned. The town of Bangor has the lowest return rate with just 63% returned.

Voters in the city of La Crosse have returned 90% of absentee ballots as of Friday morning.

There were 72,152 registered voters in La Crosse County for the August primary, meaning that 53% of the county's electorate has already voted in this election before Election Day.