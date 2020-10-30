 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absentee ballots in La Crosse County have nearly doubled since 2016, 91% returned
0 comments
featured

Absentee ballots in La Crosse County have nearly doubled since 2016, 91% returned

Early voting

A voter exits City Hall Tuesday on the first day of in-person absentee voting.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Just five days to Election Day, 90.56% of absentee ballots sent to voters in La Crosse County have now been returned, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported.

As of Friday morning, the county has sent 42,586 absentee ballots to voters, and received 38,565, with 12,595 of those in-person.

It's nearly double that were sent and received in the 2016 presidential election, when voters in the county filed 21,886 absentee ballots.

Currently, the city of Onalaska has the highest return rate with 92% of its absentee ballots returned. The town of Bangor has the lowest return rate with just 63% returned.

Voters in the city of La Crosse have returned 90% of absentee ballots as of Friday morning.

There were 72,152 registered voters in La Crosse County for the August primary, meaning that 53% of the county's electorate has already voted in this election before Election Day.

In-person absentee voting in the state ends Sunday, Nov. 1, but many municipalities only offer it on weekdays, meaning Friday was the last day for some.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission and other officials also no longer recommend sending any mail-in absentee ballots back through the mail, because only those received by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 will be counted.

In La Crosse, you can drop absentee ballots off in the green dropbox outside of city hall, or bring the ballot to your polling place on Election Day.

You can find your clerk's office address and drop box locations by visiting myvote.wi.gov.

If voting on Election Day, you can still register that day. A photo ID is required to vote in the state of Wisconsin, and a list of acceptable photo IDs can be found at bringit.wi.gov.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News