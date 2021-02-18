Aptiv's Mary Kessens awarded for work empowering women in the community

The Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse announced Thursday that Mary Kessens is the recipient of the 2021 Roberta Zurn Outstanding Woman in Leadership Award.

Kessens is president and CEO of Aptiv, a western and southern Wisconsin nonprofit group that serves those with disabilities, and is the 18th recipient of the award, named after a La Crosse philanthropist and dedicated to honoring work that advances women and girls in the community.

“Kessens’ impact on the lives of women is both broad and deep,” the Women’s Fund said in a statement.

Specifically, the group is honoring Kessens for her work empowering women living with disabilities through Aptiv, as well as through Disability Action Network, or DAN, a grassroots networking group, and through her philanthropy that has specifically helped women in Africa launch small businesses.

“The loans enable women to start small businesses and become self-sufficient,” the group said of Kessens. “One woman started a very successful water sales business, while others have launched businesses related to food and sewing.