Brad Pfaff claims victory in close Senate District 32 race, recount a possibility

"I have a history of working in a bipartisan manner throughout my career," he said. "And I will continue to do that, because I'm going to represent all of the people in this district."

Pfaff also formerly served on the La Crosse County Board, and under the Obama Administration as a state rep at the USDA.

This 2020 election was a rematch of sorts, nearly 20 years in the making, for Pfaff and Kapanke, who battled for the same seat in 2004.

Kapanke won that race by around 5% and held the seat until 2011 when he was recalled alongside several other lawmakers during Act 10. He has since tried to regain the seat to no prevail, as well as an unsuccessful race against Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his seat in the House.

Here are the final unofficial tallies. All results are considered preliminary until an official canvass:

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — 48,853 votes

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse — 48,264 votes

Potential for recount

With all precincts reporting, Pfaff currently leads by less than 1% — just under 600 votes, which means the loser has a right to request a recount, though they would need to pay for the processing.