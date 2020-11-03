 Skip to main content
Brad Pfaff claims victory in close Senate District 32 race
Democrat Brad Pfaff has won Wisconsin state Senate District 32 with just under 600 votes, after a final precinct reported tallies early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after the final reporting, Pfaff declared victory on social media.

"Today is a new day, and I'm eager to bring together families and communities so we can refocus on our shared values and overcome the challenges facing our state," Pfaff said in a statement, saying he was honored by the support and ready to work on the pandemic, health care, schools and the economy.

The race for the seat shifted throughout the night and into Wednesday morning, with Pfaff originally trailing but slowly gaining more ground as the night went on, and in the final hours, awaiting a small number of final tallies from counties.

Here are the final tallies:

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — 48,853 votes

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse — 48,264 votes

About the race

The District 32 seat has been vacant since the spring, after former Sen. Jennifer Schilling, D-La Crosse announced she would not be seeking re-election and would end her term early.

Both Kapanke and Pfaff have political experience and have met on this same ticket before, in 2004, where Kapanke won by around 5%.

Brad Pfaff mug

Pfaff

Kapanke held the seat until 2011 when he was recalled alongside several other lawmakers during Act 10. He has since tried to regain the seat to no prevail, as well as an unsuccessful race against Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his seat in the House.

Dan Kapanke

Republican candidate for state Senate District 32 and former Senator Dan Kapanke.

Pfaff formerly served on the La Crosse County Board, and under the Obama Administration as a state rep at the USDA, and most recently was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to serve as the head of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, but Republicans rejected the nomination.

This story was updated at 3:15 a.m. and may be updated as more information becomes available.

