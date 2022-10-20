Brighter than ever, Rotary Lights returns for 28th year with new displays, food drives, activities

Rotary Lights is back and brighter than ever for its 28th year. There are many new features to look out for both at Riverside Park and in the La Crosse community — including new activities, ways to donate and a new traffic pattern for visitors in vehicles.

“I think Rotary Lights is a great way to spread love in our community,” said Mariel Carlisle, who attended Thursday’s news conference.

The celebration will kick off in traditional fanfare with a parade and opening ceremony on Nov. 25. The magic of Rotary Lights can be enjoyed at Riverside Park from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.

Entrance to view the over 4 million lights is free, but the Rotary asks for voluntary food and cash donations to support the cause of feeding the region.

Since its inception in 1995, Rotary Lights has collected 4.8 million nonperishable food items for food pantries in the area as an “entrance fee.” This year they hope to surpass their goal of 5 million collected items.

Rotary Lights collects non-perishable food items to support 14 food pantries in the area and the Hunger Task Force.

“The main mission of Rotary Lights is to feed the hungry, and I think we’ve become great stewards of getting that done,” said Pat Stephens, president of Rotary Lights.

This year, Rotary Lights is partnering with Great Rivers United Way to host external food drives at community businesses and organizations as a way of increasing collection. So far, 22 local businesses organizations have agreed to be food drive partners, including Kwik Trip, Viterbo University, the city of La Crosse, a variety of banks and more. The public can go to these partners to donate non-perishable food items during November and December.

An estimated 160,000 people visit Rotary Lights each year. Guests can look forward to carriage and helicopter rides, free s’mores at the fire pits and ice skating when weather permits. New this year will be the Jingle Bingo night on Dec. 27. Santa Claus will be in attendance every day until Dec. 23.

All Abilities Nights, when the displays will be adjusted to accommodate those with light and noise sensitivities, will take place on Nov. 28.

This year, Rotary Lights is partnering with WAFER Food Pantry, the largest food pantry in the La Crosse area, by selling a collectible Rotary Lights teddy bear, “Paddy,” to support the construction costs of WAFER’s new building. Paddy can be purchased at a number of stores around La Crosse.

“The goal of the project is to provide a space that is dignified for people when our patrons come in and shop,” said Erin Waldhart from WAFER Food Pantry. “That it’s something that’s uplifting and provides hope for better tomorrows. So thank you to the Rotary Lights and to our community for supporting our events for supporting the pantries in the area.”

Last season, Rotary Lights experienced an unprecedented storm in December that caused damage and forced the display to close for the first time in its history. Stephens said the attractions that sustained the most damage — the mega tree, ice castle and igloo — are being rebuilt and will be ready for showtime come November.

An additional 22 displays needed to be repaired this year. Rotary Lights volunteers have been hard at work since January to make the magic come alive.

La Crosse Police Department and Rotary Lights are instituting a new traffic pattern to ensure all visitors can enjoy the display safely and easily. Visitors will be directed to enter the display from the south end of Front Street. Maps will be available online prior to the event and traffic signs will be posted.

Almost 100 local nonprofits and over 3,000 volunteers have pledged to help with set up, clean up and running the event. Stevens said that Rotary Lights never turns down help if more volunteers are interested.

For more information, check out the Rotary Lights home page.