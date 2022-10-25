Candidates for 94th Assembly debate top issues for voters: economy, safety, abortion

Candidates for the 94th Assembly seat debated the top priority issues for voters like the economy, safety and abortion at the debate last Thursday afternoon. Here are questions asked by the media and answers:

Question: What do you think is the biggest issue facing your voters?

Ryan Huebsch: The economy is tanking. We see gas prices out of reach. We see people trying to figure out whether they need to pay for gas or groceries week to week because they can’t afford both. We need to make sure we fix the economy, put more money back in their pockets. Education is of top priority and always will be and it always should be. That will not change under me. But the crime rate. We look at the city of La Crosse and we’ve seen maybe a shooting every week. It’s fentanyl drug busts every week. We need to make sure we fund the police and that is a top priority as well.

Rep. Steve Doyle: Clearly talking with the people of my district, it’s the economy; and there’s two different perspectives from it. If you are a consumer, it’s the ability to purchase what you need, whether it’s gas, food or pay for the cost of education or clothes for your kids. I think the answer to that is that most of the solution is going to have to come from above at the state level. The federal government, whether it’s the Federal Reserve or the federal government. At the state level, what can we do? Well we have that almost $5 billion surplus. I think a big chunk of that needs to go back to people. We can do that immediately by changing the withholding tables so that less money comes out of people’s paycheck each week for taxes, and then we’d adjust what they would owe in April so that it reflects that. We can provide some very immediate relief in that regard. Then the other perspective is the employer. We went to the business community and they’re saying we can’t find people. So we need to work on workforce development.

Question: We know that opioid deaths are on the rise nationwide, statewide and here in La Crosse. I don’t want to ask about policy and crime specifically, but can you tell me how you would reduce demand for those drugs?

Doyle: I think we need greater programs. That’s something where there’s certainly a local government role, and La Crosse County has been really good about providing services in the drug addiction and mental health and related fields. The state needs to step in and do its part in that regard. So we can’t just say we’re gonna lock people up, that’s not gonna fix their problem because when they get out, they’re using it again. So we have to get to the root of the problem by making those programs available. We have some one-time ARPA money that can be used for that purpose. I would certainly support that. Then you can’t just deal with demand, you also have to deal with supply and we need to keep out the dealers.

Huebsch: I think we need to create some programs to make sure that this doesn’t continue. This seemed to be forgotten but over COVID mental health issues skyrocketed, especially when people were forced to stay in their homes. Drug addiction was one of the major issues: opioids, fentanyl. After talking to all the police chiefs and talking to the sheriffs in this area, they said this is a major issue that nobody seems to be talking about. This needs to be a top priority looking into the future. I am law enforcement’s choice and have the endorsement from La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf, the former sheriff Mike Weisenberger and the former police chief Ed Kondracki and they all agree, and we talked on several different instances on this. These guys are the experts. These guys will tell me and I will look to them for guidance on how to fix this issue.

Question: With abortion back in the purview of state legislators, what should happen with Wisconsin’s existing law; would you allow for an unconditional allowance for abortion rights, an outright ban on the practice or somewhere in between? Any exceptions?

Wisconsin’s only law on abortion, first enacted in 1849, went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The once dormant law makes it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy unless it’s done to save a pregnant person’s life.

Huebsch: We can’t continue under a law that was created in 1849. That’s just not acceptable. Now, I will agree with the current law on part of it, saying that the exception is the life of the mother. I would like to include the two horrible crimes, in exceptions of rape and incest. We need to look at also adoption issues, making sure that’s continuing to be safe and more affordable. But I will say that I am supportive of the three exceptions: life of the mother, rape and incest.

Doyle: I believe that the abortion issue is between a woman and her doctor, I would support repealing that law. I would like to have us go back to the standard under Roe v. Wade. Then I’d like to use the rest of my 52 seconds to go back to the prior question which is with law enforcement. My opponent says that he is the law enforcement choice. He has the endorsement of a Republican sheriff. I have the endorsement of the Democratic Attorney General. OK, that’s great, nice offset there. But the people on the street, the men and women of law enforcement in Wisconsin, have endorsed me. The Wisconsin professional police association last night issued their endorsement. They did not endorse him. They endorsed me because of my record on crime and safety and law enforcement.

Huebsch: I want to be very clear on on the stance of abortion, the actual question. I will never stand with the Democrats and my opponent’s stance on abortion — abortion on demand. Just the fact that they don’t like the gender of the child. They don’t like that the child may have disabilities. That is unacceptable.

Doyle: Who goes to their doctor and says you’ve said that I’m going to have a girl so I want an abortion. I mean you just don’t see that. What he’s talking about, and these are those ‘gotcha’ bills that they bring up in Madison all the time, it just gets so frustrating like should we outlaw gender selection abortion or partial birth abortion was a big thing a long time ago. That is just nonsense. It’s total BS. I support Roe versus Wade. This other collateral stuff, it’s just designed to inflame things and is just totally out of line.