City arts board funding fuels debate over city and county cooperation, spending

"If anything, if there is unused money sitting in any account that can be moved, I think the first place it needs to be moved," is the contingency fund, council member Jessica Olson said. "I think we need to be a little more careful with any money we have at this time."

Others made an argument that although the city is in an economic crisis, work to improve the city shouldn't altogether halt.

"They have quite an ambitious list of accomplishments waiting to happen," council member Phil Ostrem said of the Arts Board. "And we can't be putting this off forever. So we need to make a decision, and the decision begins tonight."

The Arts Board and staff had discussed an "immediate need" for a maintenance plan for its existing public art just before COVID-19, parks director Jay Odegaard said, but the plan was halted because of the $6,000 the board lost in budget cuts.

"It's very much a blank check," said Olson, who was worried that the committee and city council didn't have enough details about how the $30,000 would be spent.

In the resolution, the funding would be used for inventory and assessment of existing public art, repairs, launching a public mural program, and communications and festival planning.