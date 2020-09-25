City of La Crosse advises against traditional trick-or-treating this Halloween

Halloween celebrations are certain to look different this year due to COVID-19, and the city of La Crosse issued guidance on what types of celebrations might be safer than others, and which types to avoid.

Following the guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the city does not recommend traditional trick-or-treating, where costumed kids go door-to-door to collect candy from neighbors.

It also said it does not recommend having any in-person, indoor parties, large outdoor gatherings, happy hours or bar scenes or large celebrations like costume contests.

The DHS has released ideas on safer ways to celebrate the spooky holiday this year, which the city also recommends, such as virtual costume contests, decorating and baking at home, scary movie nights or a drive-thru haunted house.

Safe trick-or-treat options include leaving graph bags or paper cups filled with goodies instead of having kids reach into a communal bowl.

"While we understand Halloween is an exciting event for many kids and adults alike, following the DHS recommendations is a reasonable response in light of the significant spike in cases locally," the La Crosse Police Department wrote in a statement.

For more ideas and recommendations on celebrating the holidays and other community events, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community.htm.

