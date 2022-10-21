City of La Crosse receives award for boosting arts, creativity

The City of La Crosse was honored with an award for community creativity. Murals, sculptures and beautiful gardens can be found throughout the city and there are more upcoming public arts projects.

On Thursday evening, the Creative Community Champion Award was presented to Mayor Mitch Reynolds along with other community leaders including Jennifer Williams, chair of the City Arts Board and Allison Krzych, director of the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

“On behalf of the City of La Crosse it is such an honor and a privilege to receive this award. It's absolutely amazing,” Reynolds said. “We create a culture and part of that occurs through support of the City Council. They as well support the arts in our community and have for many many years. So my hat's off to them.”

La Crosse was recognized for its support of and investment in the arts, culture and creativity as it relates to community well-being, economic development and education. Notable achievements include the City of La Crosse Arts Board, which was named one of the “strongest” in the state, and the Pump House Regional Arts Center.

The award, sponsored by Create Wisconsin in partnership with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, honors civic leaders and communities focused on creative development in the economy, education and community vitality.

“The Arts Board really wants to champion the arts in La Crosse, and we really exist for everybody,” said Williams. “To think of this [city] as truly a creative place, I think is in no way an understatement. There's a ton of creativity here as well as diversity.”

Since its inception in 1977 as a non-profit organization, the Pump House has enhanced the region by promoting the visual, performing and literary arts by offering exhibits, live performances and a variety of art classes for all ages. The building is owned by the city and operated by the non-profit.

The Pump House was integral in the formation of the city’s Arts Board, an advisory committee that advocates for the arts through city policies. The board is working to establish the Nii Hosto Art Park north of downtown to honor the Ho-Chunk Nation.

“La Crosse has done a wonderful job of being creative about acknowledging the river as the asset that is and interweaving artistic expression along the river and within the community,” said Anne Katz, executive director of Create Wisconsin. “It's also known for its livability and access to creative experiences and opportunities.”

“The Pump House has been one of the major ways that creativity has been expressed and the fact that the city owns the building and it is run by a nonprofit organization is a great public private partnership,” Katz continued.

Previous recipients of the Creative Community Champion Award include Wisconsin’s Poets Laureate, the city of Waupaca, Creative Downtown Appleton and many more.