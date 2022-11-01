City water wells have low concentrations of PFAS, in line with state standards

Recent testing indicates that all active water wells in the city tested below state regulatory and health advisory levels for PFAS. However, the concentration of PFAS is above federal advisory levels.

In the first of what will become routine testing for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, all eight wells operated by the La Crosse Water Utility showed levels of PFAS that are below the state’s regulatory and health advisory levels.

“I can say with a great deal of certainty that I feel confident that our test results indicate that our water is -- according to the health regulations and the DNR regulations -- well within an acceptable level of consumption,” said Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

“This is the reality that we have all these all pervasive chemicals that are showing up on water supplies all over the state and the nation,” Reynolds continued. “Very grateful that we have the levels that are incredibly low at this point.”

In August, the state Department of Natural Resources established regulatory standards and a quarterly testing schedule for two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS. The department also set maximum contaminant levels for PFAs at 70 parts per trillion and the Department of Health Services set the health advisory level at 20 parts per trillion.

None of the eight wells reached levels of 20 parts per trillion. The well with the highest concentration had 4.6 parts per trillion of PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and 4.5 parts per trillion of PFOS (perfluorooctanoic sulfonic acid).

In June, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) updated its lifetime health advisory parameters for all four types of PFAS. For PFOA, the updated advisory is 0.004 parts per trillion and for PFOS it is 0.02 parts per trillion. None of the wells in La Crosse meet that standard.

The EPA’s health advisories are non-enforceable and non-regulatory; they serve to inform water utilities and health officials at all levels of government.

The lifetime health advisory protects all people, including sensitive populations and various life stages. The numeric level shows how much of a contaminant is not expected to have negative health effects over a certain period of exposure (e.g. lifetime). Levels that exceed the health advisory limits can lead to adverse health effects in one’s lifetime.

La Crosse Water Utility wells do not directly source any property or home. The wells fill two reservoirs which feed a citywide pressurized water distribution system.

Things like hazardous waste sites, places that utilize firefighting foam and facilities that manufacture a variety of things like textiles, leather and metal have been major contributors of PFAS into waterways.

“We need to really focus on making sure that we're doing the most that we can to limit how much these chemicals are being released into the environment,” Reynolds said. “At the end of the day, what we need to do is really hold those companies accountable so that they're no longer leaching into our water, our groundwater, our lakes and streams and rivers.”

Currently, the city is engaged in a lawsuit against nearly two dozen chemical manufacturers like 3M, DuPont and Tyco Fire Products, claiming that the companies knew of the harmful effects that PFAS pose to public health.

Additionally, the city has an ongoing PFAS feasibility study that analyzes the cost of water treatment, if that becomes necessary.

“It's still the taxpayers that are shouldering the burden for cleaning up the messes so that corporations can make the profits,” Reynolds said.