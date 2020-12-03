Committee deploys more than $500,000 in COVID relief; approves police raises

At the Boys and Girls Club of La Crosse, the funds will help them continue offering safe learning environments for students.

"Early on, I'll be honest with you, we had some major challenges," Erickson told the committee, explaining how the group has transitioned from a place for kids to simply hang out and take a break, to supporting them through virtual learning during the school day.

In early October, the clubs, now where students would spend the school day receiving support and regular meals as they navigated virtual classrooms throughout the day, had to be shut down for several days.

"We have about 80 kids that are in that learning environment throughout the day," Erickson said, "and over the course of three days, two-thirds of those kids went off the radar. They did not get onto their virtual learning with their teachers, there was no communication."

"That was just showing us an example of how important this program is for those kids, they really don't have any other option," he said.

Additionally, this new round of funding will dedicate $75,000 toward contact tracing in the city of La Crosse, and health officials demonstrated how far these dollars can go to keeping the community safe.