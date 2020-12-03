Committee deploys more than $500,000 in COVID relief; approves police raises

More than $500,000 in various COVID-19 relief funding could be heading to the La Crosse area, after a committee approved deploying federal dollars to various efforts.
The city of La Crosse Finance & Personnel Committee approved the new grants Thursday night, totaling in $503,962 and going toward contact tracing, homeless prevention, emergency shelter and child care.
The funding is coming from leftover dollars from the CARES Act, and a new Community Development Block Grant from the Housing and Urban Development Department.
"We have been struggling as a community to meet our needs here locally to shelter people who are living on our streets and further to quarantine folks who are testing positive for COVID and cannot enter out shelter system," said Kim Cable with Couleecap of the funds.
Over just five months, the nonprofit allocated more than $1.7 million in rental assistance using the state's Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program.
These funds spanned across four different western Wisconsin counties, helping 865 families, 75 of those in La Crosse County, and 2,000 individuals with an average rent payment of $2,200 a month.
"It really opened our eyes up to what the need is here in the community. And while we did deliver a great deal of services to families in this area, the one thing that remains an outstanding issue is that we know we haven't solved the problem," Cable said.
"We know there are people already contacting us for further assistance, we see people who have become unemployed due to COVID and still haven't received their unemployment benefits. People have had job loss and haven't been able to regain their employment. Kids are at home and childcare has been cancelled, so that means one or more working parents stay home to provide child supervision," she continued.
"It makes much more sense from a preventative standpoint to prevent people from losing their housing," Cable said, "because if they do get evicted they're going to enter our already over-stressed homeless system."
In recent weeks, a spotlight has been drawn on La Crosse's homeless community and shelter capacity as the winter months draw near and COVID-19 adds a complicated layer to an existing issue.
Through this new funding allocation, $100,000 will go toward the community's emergency shelters at the Econo Lodge motel, the Salvation Army shelter and the Catholic Charities warming center.
Another $125,000 will support short-term rental or mortgage assistance for tenants who have lost income or are at risk of homelessness because of the pandemic.
The funds will also deploy $70,000 for after school or school-age programs in the area, and $105,000 for a new round of small business grants.
At the Boys and Girls Club of La Crosse, the funds will help them continue offering safe learning environments for students.
"Early on, I'll be honest with you, we had some major challenges," Erickson told the committee, explaining how the group has transitioned from a place for kids to simply hang out and take a break, to supporting them through virtual learning during the school day.
In early October, the clubs, now where students would spend the school day receiving support and regular meals as they navigated virtual classrooms throughout the day, had to be shut down for several days.
"We have about 80 kids that are in that learning environment throughout the day," Erickson said, "and over the course of three days, two-thirds of those kids went off the radar. They did not get onto their virtual learning with their teachers, there was no communication."
"That was just showing us an example of how important this program is for those kids, they really don't have any other option," he said.
Additionally, this new round of funding will dedicate $75,000 toward contact tracing in the city of La Crosse, and health officials demonstrated how far these dollars can go to keeping the community safe.
Between March 18 and August 31, contact tracing prevented 1,170 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in the area, said Jackie Cutts with the La Crosse County Health Department.
It also prevented 9,000-11,000 close contacts of cases, up to $8 million in lost productivity for the economy, 37 hospitalizations and $2.56 million in hospital fees.
"We don't know what's going to happen in terms of state funding or federal funding," Cutts said. "This consideration of continuing to invest in disease investigation and contact tracing doesn't just help the health department."
"It will certainly support the city of La Crosse, the people who call our community home, in keeping our disease burden as low as we can get it and keeping our economy as functional as possible," she said.
$28,962 will also be allocated for administrative purposes.
All of these funding allocations will need the final stamp of approval from the full La Crosse Common Council.
Police, transit employees one step away from raises
The Finance & Personnel Committee unanimously supported raises for the city's police and public transit departments over the next few years.
Through union negotiations, the city of La Crosse Police Department is looking at a 3% annual raise for all of its employees over the next three years
The decision to increase pay for police has received some expected pushback from the community, after months of calls to defund police departments over events of police brutality and racial injustice across the country.
"Are these funds that could be allocated elsewhere," community member Joella Striebel stated to the committee Thursday. "For example, the libraries to reopen the branches and rehire staff?"
"While I generally support raises for hardworking folks, these are unusually times, and we keep hearing that there is no money to reopen the branches, which are important fixtures in our community," Striebel said.
But officials clarified that because of typical union negotiations, the funding could not be re-allocated, and that the raises were already approved this fall through the city's budget
A certain threshold was budgeted for department raises when approving the 2021 Operating Budget, officials said, and the committee was made aware of the threshold in several closed session meetings discussing the collective bargaining.
Officials also noted that the raises for the police department were lower than budgeted.
Elsen to take over as interim clerk
Deputy city clerk, Nikki Elsen, will take over as interim clerk in the new year, after current clerk Teri Lehrke retires.
The committee approved this appointment Thursday night, and the council will give final approval next week.
"She has been at the clerk's office for a number of years, and possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience and will do a phenomenal job," La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said of Elsen on Thursday.
"She is a phenomenal woman and a phenomenal worker for the city of La Crosse," Kabat said.
"I would like to thank our current city clerk, Teri, who has done a wonderful job and has rescued all of us at one time or another, and I'm sure we all appreciate that very much," council member Phil Ostrem said, a sentiment echoed by many others at the meeting.
Elsen will assume position starting Dec. 31, through April, Kabat said, likely through the spring elections.
City officials recently changed the clerk's position from an elected office to an appointed seat, and Kabat said the recruitment process to appoint an official clerk has already begun.
