Community shows early support for new hiking trail on Miller Bluff

"At this point we aren't looking at this as a parking plan," said Jed Olson with ORA. "But obviously it's been very evident to us that parking and vehicular traffic in neighborhoods is of concern and that's something we want to continue to take input on and try to come up with the best possible solution for all involved parties."

This new project is the latest in a series of trail developments the city and its partners are working toward. Most recently crews finished a series of mixed-use trails around Grandad Bluff.

"As a community, what we're really feeling at this point, and it's across Wisconsin, is that people really want access to their public lands, and that trail improvements are a great way to sustainably give users the experience they're looking for, and direct them away from sensitive or conflicting areas, and mange them as best we can," Olson said.

Officials said they were hopeful the trail might be built in 2021, but because of the pandemic, nothing was final.

Another public input session will be held early next year, and a community site tour is planned for January 16, with more details to come.

The groups expect to have the trail's final plan submitted by early spring 2021, barring no delays.

