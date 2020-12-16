 Skip to main content
Community shows early support for new hiking trail on Miller Bluff
In a public listening session Wednesday night, members of the La Crosse community showed overwhelming early support for a new hiking trail leading to the top of Miller Bluff.

Leaders with Outdoor Recreation Alliance and the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department revealed early details about the project and fielded input from the public, who was largely excited about the new trail and eager for even more developments in the future.

"In general, we're very supportive of improving the hiking trails," said Tom Culp, who lives near the bluff, noting that it will help address things like graffitti and unwanted behavior nearby. "I think that's a great use of this land."

Planning for the hike-only trail is still in early stages, but officials described it as a point-to-point trail leading from the lower Hixon parking lot to the top of Miller Bluff.

Because of land-use agreement restrictions, the trail will only be available for hikers, and it's estimated to be between one to two miles long.

Currently, the land in question has a number of unsustainable, rogue trails that cross private property or use unofficial access points, officials said, and a new trail will help guide people properly to the destination.

La Crosse Community Forest

Jed Olson of La Crosse hikes Friday in the forested land between State Road Elementary School and Chad Erickson Memorial Park. Olson has formed a group of community members that want the 40-acre forest to be used by kids and adults to exercise, explore and learn about the outdoors and the history of the land.

One of the few concerns voiced by community members were ongoing issues with parking and increased traffic, which officials said are still top-of-mind for the groups, though this specific trail project wouldn't add any new official parking to the bluffland area.

"At this point we aren't looking at this as a parking plan," said Jed Olson with ORA. "But obviously it's been very evident to us that parking and vehicular traffic in neighborhoods is of concern and that's something we want to continue to take input on and try to come up with the best possible solution for all involved parties."

This new project is the latest in a series of trail developments the city and its partners are working toward. Most recently crews finished a series of mixed-use trails around Grandad Bluff.

"As a community, what we're really feeling at this point, and it's across Wisconsin, is that people really want access to their public lands, and that trail improvements are a great way to sustainably give users the experience they're looking for, and direct them away from sensitive or conflicting areas, and mange them as best we can," Olson said.

Officials said they were hopeful the trail might be built in 2021, but because of the pandemic, nothing was final.

Another public input session will be held early next year, and a community site tour is planned for January 16, with more details to come.

The groups expect to have the trail's final plan submitted by early spring 2021, barring no delays.

