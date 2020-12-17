Consolidated emergency services most efficient for La Crosse area, report shows

"I'm all in favor of that, I'm always looking at collaborating and finding greater efficiencies, and you know, greater bang for the buck, so I think it's a great idea," Kruse said.

"I'm a little bit concerned about whether the municipalities are willing to sort-of give up their turf," she said, noting that the area could start with some of the smaller changes now and work up to the regionalization. "People feel like they're giving up some measure of power."

"We are meeting with the chiefs, we are meeting with the towns, and that's the next step on the agenda, is to find out what people are willing to give up in order to gain more, basically," Kruse said.

"Are we willing to work together? Are we willing to share services? Are we willing to give up a little to gain a lot?," she said.

But in the meantime, many have already began tackling the issues on their own, like the city of La Crosse, which has plans to upgrade several of its fire stations in the coming years.

Public safety took a strong focus for the city during this year's budget process and through pandemic challenges, including budget cuts where officials were strong advocates to leave little untouched from fire and police departments.