Consolidated emergency services most efficient for La Crosse area, report shows

A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum lays out that more collaboration of fire and EMS services in the La Crosse area could cut costs while improving service quality.
Commissioned by La Crosse County a little over a year ago, the report examines what the best solution to a growing number of challenges area emergency service providers are facing might be.
Possible regionalization of these services has been kicked around in recent years, as independent municipalities and departments face a myriad of issues, prompting the county to investigate whether working together might be best.
The report from the nonprofit group's study lays out a number of options to fixing these issues, but highlights that by-and-large, a regional and unified approach would be the least expensive and most effective one.
"Our analysis suggests that each of the departments likely will need to increase spending in the not-too-distant-future, and that collaborative action could achieve at least some desired improvements at a lower cost than could be achieved by acting alone," the report says.
Leaders with the county said that these findings came at no surprise to them.
"I was not surprised by any of those findings. I think other areas in the state are a little bit ahead of us in having more regional models in place," said La Crosse County Board of Supervisors chair Monica Kruse.
The report highlights current challenges each of the departments face. One of the largest issues is an unorganized and disproportionate use of resources, like equipment and staff, but challenges also include recruitment, high call volumes, and necessary station repairs and upgrades.
In the Holmen area, specifically, its fire department is seeing an increase in call volumes, making them more likely to either spend more or lean on neighboring departments for help as demand increases.
The report also found that the well-staffed La Crosse Fire Department is being under-utilized by surrounding communities during mutual-aid instances, and that there is an "overabundance of apparatus" — or equipment and resources — meaning the region is spending more for equipment it doesn't entirely use.
The fire departments from La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen area, Shelby and La Crescent, as well as EMS groups from Brice Prairie, Farmington and the Tri-State Ambulance all participated in the study.
Addressing these challenges individually could prove expensive, and the report lays out that that working as a region could be cheaper and more effective, suggesting one, consolidated department for the entire La Crosse region.
The hypothetical department, as laid out in the report, would work on station coverage areas, rather than municipal boundaries, and would be divided into northern and southern divisions.
Under the model the group produced, there would be 11 stations instead of the current nine that serve the area, and new stations would be added near Valley View Mall, on La Crosse's South Side and Shelby area, and on the north side of Holmen, with the existing Shelby station being eliminated.
An additional 10 shifts also would be added for the new unified department to account for new staffing needs and other challenges, and staffing in general would include both full-time and part-time staff.
This new plan of a consolidated department, the report estimates, would cost just under $2 million, a slightly smaller price tag than the $2.8 million it's estimated to cost each of the five fire departments to address the challenges individually.
The report highlights other, less sweeping solutions for the region to take as well, either in place of the consolidated department plan or as steps there.
This could include collaborating more on trainings, recruitment, case management, fire prevention or inspections, and to polish up mutual-ad protocols, including moving to a "closest unit response" protocol — all of which are solutions that would still lower costs but improve the quality of services.
When the report was initially commissioned last fall, officials seemed open to the idea of a regional approach, and early reactions seem to indicate those feelings haven't changed, but that it's a long road ahead to making something like this a reality.
"I'm all in favor of that, I'm always looking at collaborating and finding greater efficiencies, and you know, greater bang for the buck, so I think it's a great idea," Kruse said.
"I'm a little bit concerned about whether the municipalities are willing to sort-of give up their turf," she said, noting that the area could start with some of the smaller changes now and work up to the regionalization. "People feel like they're giving up some measure of power."
"We are meeting with the chiefs, we are meeting with the towns, and that's the next step on the agenda, is to find out what people are willing to give up in order to gain more, basically," Kruse said.
"Are we willing to work together? Are we willing to share services? Are we willing to give up a little to gain a lot?," she said.
But in the meantime, many have already began tackling the issues on their own, like the city of La Crosse, which has plans to upgrade several of its fire stations in the coming years.
Public safety took a strong focus for the city during this year's budget process and through pandemic challenges, including budget cuts where officials were strong advocates to leave little untouched from fire and police departments.
"It is at times of crisis that citizens recognize more than ever the value of highly-functioning emergency response departments and systems," the report reads.
"During such times, exemplified by the current COVID-19 pandemic, not only is it critical to have sufficient numbers of well-trained personnel and appropriate equipment, but the value of cooperation and coordination among neighboring public safety and healthy agencies also becomes more pronounced," it says.
