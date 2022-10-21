15 candidates vie for Miss Onalaska and Miss Onalaska Outstanding Teen

The 44th Miss Onalaska and eighth Miss Onalaska’s Outstanding Teen will be selected at the competition to be staged at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Performing Arts Center at Onalaska High School.

One of nine candidates will succeed the reigning Miss Onalaska Ava Krause of La Crosse, and six teens will vie for the Outstanding Teen title now held by Trinity Horstman of Onalaska.

Krause, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, received the Overall Red Carpet Award at the Miss Wisconsin Competition this past June, while Horstman, a senior at Holmen High School, placed as fourth runner-up in her state competition.

Special guests for the evening will be the current Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen Evelyn Green. Stanke, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who hails from Wausau, will speak to the audience and perform her talent selection from Miss Wisconsin, a classical violin solo. Green, an Oshkosh West High School senior, will dazzle the audience with her award-winning baton routine.

Open to young women 19 to 26 years of age, the following candidates are competing for the 2023 Miss Onalaska title:

Peighton Adkins, a senior at Holmen High School

Emma Garrison, a senior at UW-L

Carlie Baker, a sophomore at Winona State University

Emily Phillips, a freshman at Western Technical College

Mattie Gilbertson, a freshman at Western Technical College

Sommer Moen, a junior at St. Mary’s Univeristy of Minnesota

Emma Booth, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Layla Gates, a senior at Onalaska High School

Claudia Dorado, a sophomore at UW-L

The following candidates, ages 13-18, are competing for the 2023 Miss Onalaska’s Outstanding Teen title:

Avonlea Stanley, a sophomore at Aquinas High School

Keira Dorado, a junior at West Salem High School

Elise Tomashek, a junior at Aquinas High School

Hannah Reischl, a home-educated junior

Candace Drury, an 8th grader at West Salem High School

Sara Osesck, a freshman at Holmen High School

The theme for this year’s competition is “This is Where Our Dreams Begin,” and tickets are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for those 12 or under. They can be purchased at any Onalaska Kwik Trip through October 28 or at the door the night of the competition.