2 Holmen students receive SAE grants

Two $1,000 SAE grants have been awarded to Avery Bailey of Onalaska by Rabo AgriFinance and Connor Sturtz of Holmen by Cummins.

Bailey is the daughter of Aaron and Desirae Bailey. Bailey’s SAE is Beef Production Entrepreneurship where she raises beef cattle for the School District of Holmen Farm2School program, along with animal exhibitions at local and national shows.

Sturtz is the son of Kyle and Michelle Sturtz, and his SAE is Agricultural Mechanics where he is currently restoring a John Deere 6030.

SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

This year 32 different sponsors made 39 different types of SAE Grants available. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website on the SAE Grants webpage.

Avery Bailey and Connor Sturtz are members of the Holmen FFA Chapter. Their application was selected from among 1,086 applications nationwide.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0