24th Elvis Explosion set for La Crosse Center

Elvis Presley fans continue to keep the world-renowned entertainer’s spirit alive with tribute events such as the upcoming Elvis Explosion in La Crosse.

One of the largest tributes to “The King of Rock and Roll,” this year’s extravaganza will be held in the La Crosse Center Thursday through Sunday.

This year is the 24th time the competition has been held. Those performing will depict the various Elvis eras with costume and song and compete for a cash prize of $25,000. The Elvis eras are divided into the singer’s early years when his style of music was labeled Rockabilly to his later years of pop music and Vegas concert days.

Considered a crossover artist recording pop, gospel, ballads and country, Presley’s songs not only rose to the tops of the charts when released, they’ve withstood the test of time, attracting diverse devotees spanning generations of fans.

The celebrated performer was 42 when he died in 1977; if he was still alive, he would be 86.

Two-time world champion Elvis Tribute Artist Jesse Aron has competed in the Elvis Explosion for 20 years. An Elvis fan since he was 2 years old, Aron says Presley’s songs are timeless.